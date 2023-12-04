'We're building a stronger membership for Senior Champions Tour,' says co-founder Vasu

Vijay Vasu, co-founder of The Senior Champions Tour, hosting one of the TSCT events. - Supplied photo

Vijay Vasu, the co-founder of the The Senior Champions Tour (TSCT), aims to grow the popular event and introduce new initiatives.

Khaleej Times caught up with the Vasu, a young minded and energized 64-year-old, who has a genuine passion for golf.

Vasu was speaking prior to entries closing for their next event on Wednesday December 13, 2023, at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai.

Organised under the TSCT brand and run by Golf & Co., the amateur Tour currently has over 200 signed up members, all over 50 years-old for men and over 40 for ladies and all residents in the UAE holding an Official Handicap.

Vijay commented: “We have been impressed with the levels of interest from both existing and our new members this season.

“Our aim is to create a friendly and informal environment for like-minded people to meet, network and have fun, through the platform of golf, with golfers of varying abilities and handicaps.

“We have a core group of around 60 + golfers who regularly play in our events which we traditionally hold on Wednesdays,” he added. “Our target now is to attract a minimum of 72 players per event, and to always have shotgun starts – which suits our format.”

Vasu highlighted the significance of the closing ceremony to which he introduced a twist.

“We also regularly invite local golfing personalities with UAE relevance to attend our Prize Presentations with a hosted Q&A session,” Vasu said.

“Amongst those to have attended recently include professional golfers, Nicolas Colsaerts, Anirban Lahiri, top golf coach Peter Cowen and co-founder of Palm Tees, Luke Roebuck.

“These enhancements always attract a full-house for our Prize Presentations, which we are very proud of, and we intend to continue inviting such guests, who always make our events so memorable and arguably unique in the UAE,” he added.

“We are proud to have a season-long TSCT Order of Merit where the top three players will be invited to play in an Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Pro-Am Team in the Challenge Tour event at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, in April, 2024. We thank the EGF for their support.”

Speaking about plans to grow the series Vasu said: “‘The next initiative we are just about to announce is a TSCT Singles Matchplay tournament played until the end of the season.

“We have more news to follow on this exciting new project shortly.”

There is a current Membership Offer of Dhs 995 for Lifetime Membership of TSCT plus a complimentary round of golf.

The Senior Champions Tour has the following sponsors and supporters: FOSROC, RSA Global, BMW AGMC, eGolf Megastore, GOLFTEC, De Luca Sartoria, Bisdesk.com and is managed by Golf & Co and sanctioned by the EGF. For further information about The Senior Champions Tour: Visit www.TSCT.ae or contact info@tsct.ae

The Senior Champions Tour UAE Fixtures, 2023 - 24:

Wednesday, 13th December, 2023, Trump International Golf Club, Dubai.

Wednesday, 10th January, 2024, Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Wednesday, 31st January, 2024, Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman.

Wednesday, 21st February, 2024, Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah.

Wednesday, 10th April, 2024, Jumeirah Golf Estates (Fire course).