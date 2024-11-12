'We made history': Diaz jubilant after UAE's memorable baseball debut

The UAE players celebrate after winning a match at the Baseball United Arab Classic. — Supplied photo

Playing in their first international baseball tournament with a roster that was assembled in just 30 days, the UAE national team put on a breakthrough performance during the inaugural Baseball United Arab Classic.

The UAE team won five games and finished in second place, losing to the tournament’s top-ranked team, Pakistan, in the Championship. All games were played at Baseball United’s new Ballpark at The Sevens.

The UAE defeated India, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan during Group Play, and then beat GCC counterpart Saudi Arabia - also playing in their first international tournament - in the quarterfinals.

The UAE followed that win by beating a highly-ranked Palestine team in the tournament’s most exciting game, with shortstop, Chris Beyers, hitting a momentum-shifting home run to spearhead the victory.

Overall, the UAE outscored opponents by 23 runs during the tournament, with Beyers (SS), Lorenzo Riddle (RF/P), and Gabriel Reque (DH) winning All-Tournament Team honors.

It was a strong and unprecedented debut for a team new to the international scene.

The UAE national team was formed after Baseball United Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder, Kash Shaikh, petitioned the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to allow Baseball United to build, develop, and manage a national baseball programme for the country.

ECB granted Shaikh and Baseball United the rights on October 4, 2024. The official sanctions were granted “based on Baseball United's professional knowledge, expertise, and pedigree as a respected international baseball organisation.”

“I am so proud of this historic team,” said Shaikh. “And I’m very grateful to Emirates Cricket Board for enabling us to elevate the UAE on yet another global stage. To go from formation to Championship game in just one month’s time is incredible.

"From our Managers, Eddie Diaz and Roger Duthie, to the entire coaching staff, to this passionate and talented group of players - everyone came together to positively share the UAE’s vision and values through sport. They truly got the world to take notice.

"The UAE Baseball team, our new Ballpark, and our Baseball United professional games and brand have put Dubai and the UAE on the baseball map. And we believe it’s just the beginning.”

Diaz, a Hall of Fame Manager in Mexico, has had a storied career over four decades in professional baseball, with experience as a player, manager, and executive. He played in MiLB with the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, and Cleveland Indians, and also was a Major League Baseball scout for more than a decade. Diaz later managed in Mexico’s top summer baseball league (LMB) for 12 years and its top winter league (the Mexican Pacific League) for 11 years.

He won two Caribbean Series championships - a top professional tournament which brings together the champions of the best Latin American professional baseball leagues.

"As Kash often says, we made history," said Diaz. "It was an honour for our team to represent the UAE. Most of these guys have spent the vast majority of their lives in this great country. So, they were very proud to have UAE across their chest. We are looking forward to continuing getting better, with Baseball United's leadership, guidance, and support." The UAE national team follows World Baseball Classic (WBC) eligibility rules and regulations, which will enable broader representation and participation for local residents. In addition to citizens, WBC rules allow for permanent legal residents and/or players born in the national team's country or territory to participate in its international events. Players with at least one parent who is, or if deceased, was, a citizen of the national team's country or territory, or whose parent was born in the national team's country or territory are also eligible to play. Baseball is a top five sport globally, with 600 million fans, only behind football (soccer), cricket, tennis, and basketball. The sport is also set to appear in the next Olympics, hosted in Los Angeles in 2028. Baseball United was founded in November 2022 by Shaikh, John Miedreich, and Major League Baseball Hall of Famers, Barry Larkin and Mariano Rivera. In total, 20 MLB legends have now also invested in the league, including Adrian Beltre, Albert Pujols, Elvis Andrus, Felix Hernandez, Ryan Howard, Robinson Cano, and Robinson Chirinos.