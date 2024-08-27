‘We have high hopes for Rayhan’ says Dubai-born golfer's new management team

The tournament offers a $100 million purse while the winner will earn $25 million and be declared the FedExCup champion
Following the recent buzz around Rayhan Thomas in the UAE and wider golf community we connected with his new management team at JMC Sport - Mitchell Tweedie, Chief Operating Officer and Henry Todd, Player Manager.
JMC Sport, a specialist sports management firm that focuses on representing professional athletes, will be dedicated to enhancing his opportunities, managing his schedule, and building his profile both on and off the course.
Their deep understanding of golf and industry connections could significantly support Rayhan’s career development.
Henry played college golf in the US and spent a year competing professionally on the PGA Tour Latin America, while Mitchell, from Hollywood in Northern Ireland, has had a lifelong connection to the game of golf."
“We are a group of young like-minded individuals passionate about the game of golf,” Henry told Khaleej Times.
“We are a boutique sports agency managing professional golfers on tours around the world. We are golf specialists.
“Our role for all our clients includes helping guide their careers – especially in making that challenging step from amateur golf to professional golf,” Henry added.
JMC Sport currently manages a diverse group of players, including Erik Van Rooyen from South Africa, Tom McKibbin from Northern Ireland, Sebastian Söderberg from Sweden, Gavin Green from Malaysia, Chase Hanna from the US, Mark Power from Ireland, and now Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas. They represent a wide range of regions and talents.
Henry continued, |We have our Head Office in New York as well as in Ireland – but none of us spend much time there as we are usually on the road.
“Rayhan reached out to us for help, we have known him a long time - we spend some time in the Middle East, attend the tournaments in this region and have a decent list of contacts – both regionally and globally.”
JMC are a full-service agency involved with the following - sponsorship, and tournament invites. travel and accommodation and VISAs.
“Our mantra is to look after the player, whatever is needed, so the player can prioritise just play golf and participate in tournaments – the best he can,” Mitchell said.
“We have known Rayhan for a long time - Rayhan has had a strong end to his college career. To begin with, since he recently joined us, it has involved a lot of administration work for Rayhan – especially VISA support.”
“His injury in 2023, perhaps in hindsight and ironically, was good for him, time to step away a little from just hitting balls and playing - and giving him time to reflect from outside the ropes,” Mitchell added.
“We are getting him ready for whatever lies ahead for him. He is already a winner on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) which is a great start – not many professionals win on any tour in just a few weeks after turning pro.
“Rayhan will be entering the Qualifying Schools for the DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and Asian Tour. At the start of any career all options available,” he continued.
“We are looking forward to connecting with the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and Vice-Chairman General Abdullah Alhashmi. We will see how we can help each other moving forward – it is a relationship business.’
“With Rayhan being born in Dubai - he has a genuine following and huge connections in both India and the Middle East region,” commented Mitchell.
“We have high hopes for Rayhan and look forward to seeing his career develop and we thank the media in the UAE for raising his profile.
“We are all hopeful of big things from Rayhan.”
ALSO READ
The tournament offers a $100 million purse while the winner will earn $25 million and be declared the FedExCup champion
Victory gave Ko, 27, her first major since she won the 2016 Chevron Championship
Red Bull's triple world champion finished 22.896 seconds behind, after seizing the lead at the start
After dismissing Sri Lanka for 326 in their second innings, England's 'Bazball' stars took nearly 58 overs to reach a target of 205
‘I hope is that those in charge will recognize this and work towards a solution that benefits everyone who loves golf’
Why Arshad Nadeem's Olympic win marks the beginning of a fresh sporting legacy for Pakistan
Previously, the team defended their title at the eighth edition of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship
Players from 38 APGC member organizations have accepted invitations for the Japan event with 113 players confirmed for the 120-player field