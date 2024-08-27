E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

‘We have high hopes for Rayhan’ says Dubai-born golfer's new management team

JMC Sports deep understanding of golf and industry connections could significantly support his career development

By Nick Tarratt, Khaleej Times Guest Golf Writer

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Dubai born Rayhan Thomas has signed up with JMC Sport as his management company.. - Photo Instagram
Dubai born Rayhan Thomas has signed up with JMC Sport as his management company.. - Photo Instagram

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 6:16 PM

Following the recent buzz around Rayhan Thomas in the UAE and wider golf community we connected with his new management team at JMC Sport - Mitchell Tweedie, Chief Operating Officer and Henry Todd, Player Manager.

JMC Sport, a specialist sports management firm that focuses on representing professional athletes, will be dedicated to enhancing his opportunities, managing his schedule, and building his profile both on and off the course.


Their deep understanding of golf and industry connections could significantly support Rayhan’s career development.

Henry played college golf in the US and spent a year competing professionally on the PGA Tour Latin America, while Mitchell, from Hollywood in Northern Ireland, has had a lifelong connection to the game of golf."

“We are a group of young like-minded individuals passionate about the game of golf,” Henry told Khaleej Times.

JMC Sport are a boutique sports agency managing professional golfers on tours around the world. - Photo X
JMC Sport are a boutique sports agency managing professional golfers on tours around the world. - Photo X

“We are a boutique sports agency managing professional golfers on tours around the world. We are golf specialists.

“Our role for all our clients includes helping guide their careers – especially in making that challenging step from amateur golf to professional golf,” Henry added.

JMC Sport currently manages a diverse group of players, including Erik Van Rooyen from South Africa, Tom McKibbin from Northern Ireland, Sebastian Söderberg from Sweden, Gavin Green from Malaysia, Chase Hanna from the US, Mark Power from Ireland, and now Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas. They represent a wide range of regions and talents.

Henry continued, |We have our Head Office in New York as well as in Ireland – but none of us spend much time there as we are usually on the road.

“Rayhan reached out to us for help, we have known him a long time - we spend some time in the Middle East, attend the tournaments in this region and have a decent list of contacts – both regionally and globally.”

JMC are a full-service agency involved with the following - sponsorship, and tournament invites. travel and accommodation and VISAs.

“Our mantra is to look after the player, whatever is needed, so the player can prioritise just play golf and participate in tournaments – the best he can,” Mitchell said.

“We have known Rayhan for a long time - Rayhan has had a strong end to his college career. To begin with, since he recently joined us, it has involved a lot of administration work for Rayhan – especially VISA support.”

“His injury in 2023, perhaps in hindsight and ironically, was good for him, time to step away a little from just hitting balls and playing - and giving him time to reflect from outside the ropes,” Mitchell added.

“We are getting him ready for whatever lies ahead for him. He is already a winner on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) which is a great start – not many professionals win on any tour in just a few weeks after turning pro.

“Rayhan will be entering the Qualifying Schools for the DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and Asian Tour. At the start of any career all options available,” he continued.

“We are looking forward to connecting with the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and Vice-Chairman General Abdullah Alhashmi. We will see how we can help each other moving forward – it is a relationship business.’

“With Rayhan being born in Dubai - he has a genuine following and huge connections in both India and the Middle East region,” commented Mitchell.

“We have high hopes for Rayhan and look forward to seeing his career develop and we thank the media in the UAE for raising his profile.

“We are all hopeful of big things from Rayhan.”

ALSO READ


More news from Sports