Watch: Ronaldo, Manny Pacquiao share lighthearted moment in Saudi Arabia; video goes viral

Cricket World Cup 2023: Skippers Cummins, Latham hail record breaking thriller at iconic Dharamshala Stadium
Saturday's mtch records highest aggregate in World Cup history with 771 runs scored in 100 overs of intense battle
What happens when one sporting legend meets another? The fans go wild, of course!
A video of Cristiano Ronaldo, star Portuguese footballer and captain of Saudi club Al Nassr, meeting Manny Pacquiao, former Filipino boxer, widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time in his field, has gone viral.
The heartwarming moment occurred at the 'Battle of the Baddest', a clash that kicked off the fourth edition of the Riyadh Season, and saw British boxer Tyson Fury go up against former world champion in mixed martial arts, Francis Ngannou.
Beaming, Ronaldo calls out 'Hey Pacquiao!' before greeting the boxer and posing for photos. The two have an inaudible conversation, and Pacquiao appears to make a joke, prompting a hearty laugh from Ronaldo.
Fans of both stars flooded the comments of the video, which was shared on Manny Pacquiao's and the TNT Sports Boxing's Instagram accounts.
"Look at how Ronaldo is giving him respect and shows that he is a fan, all that while being probably the most known and famous athlete/person in today's world," said one Instagram comment.
Other users point out how people usually approach Ronaldo first, but here it was the other way around, showing how much respect the footballer has for Pacquiao.
Watch the video here:
Manny Pacquiao also shared more photos of the meeting on his social media.
ALSO READ:
Saturday's mtch records highest aggregate in World Cup history with 771 runs scored in 100 overs of intense battle
Ashwin likely to play his second game of the tournament alongside fellow spinners Jadeja and Yadav
Match also highlighted the vulnerability of the South Africans when batting second
Man City hold the upper hand when it comes to recent results between themselves and Man Utd with four wins from five matches
Spurs scaled five points clear at the top of the table and continued their scintillating start to the season
Batter scores 109 on return from broken hand and partners with Warner (81) in 175-run opening stand
American fires eight birdies to tie record for the most consecutive red numbers and equals lowest ever Ladies European Tour score with a 11-under 61
Spain hold the own as Women’s World Amateur Team Championship looks set for a thrilling finish