Waseem to lead UAE in three-match T20 series against Scotland

Djokovic says the 'great feeling still there' after ending five-year absence in Indian Wells with comeback win
Sabalenka saves four match points to win 'craziest' Indian Wells opener as Coco Gauff rallies to avoid early exit
Prolific opener Muhammad Waseem will lead the UAE men’s national team in their three-match T20I series against Scotland that will be played at the Dubai International Stadium from today.
The second match will be played on Wednesday with the third and final game set to take place on Thursday.
The matches will begin at 7:30pm local time with the toss to take place at 7:00pm.
UAE squad for T20Is against Scotland: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Aayan Afzal Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Aryan Lakra, Ashwant Valthapa, Basil Hameed, Hazrat Luqman, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Zohaib, Nilansh Keswani, Omid Rahman, Rahul Chopra, Raja Akifullah, Tanish Suri and Vriitya Aravind.
Support staff: Amjad Izzi (Manager), Lalchand Rajput (Head Coach), Ahmed Raza (Assistant coach), Azharuddin Qureshi(Trainer), Karthikeyan Rathinam(Analyst), Manish Pardeshi(Physiotherapist).
Broadcast details: Fancode - India, Sports eye - Facebook and YouTube (rest of the world).
Schedule
UAE vs Scotland T20I series
Venue:Dubai International Stadium
11 March – First match
13 March – Second match
14 March – Third match
Sabalenka saves four match points to win 'craziest' Indian Wells opener as Coco Gauff rallies to avoid early exit
Fernandes, Rashford penalties help Man Utd beat Everton to end three-game drought
James Anderson becomes first pace bowler to reach 700 Test wickets milestone as Kuldeep and Ashwin share nine scalps
Champions City can expect an emotion-fuelled cauldron at Anfield where even Guardiola has not won in front of fans
The Mexican’s bogey-free performances have helped his team Fireballs GC lead the Team event in Fanling
Alcaraz overcomes sluggish start to dispatch Italy's Matteo Arnaldi to keep his hopes of a title defense alive in Indian Wells
Williamson and Tom Latham partnership of 105 erases the visitors first-innings lead on second day of second Test
The Briton has implored the former UFC champion not to allow his devastating early loss to discourage him from carrying on in boxing