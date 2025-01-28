Villa eye Champions League last 16 in 'Battle of Britain' with Celtic

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery. — Reuters

Aston Villa have one last chance to seal automatic qualification for the Champions League last 16 when they face Celtic in a crucial 'Battle of Britain' clash on Wednesday.

Heading into the final round of league phase fixtures, Unai Emery's side sit ninth in the standings, with the top eight guaranteed to advance directly to the last 16.

Teams who finish ninth to 24th will face a nerve-wracking play-off round that determines the final eight clubs to progress.

Villa, who are one point behind eighth placed Bayer Leverkusen, will almost certainly have to beat Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic at Villa Park to avoid the playoffs.

They could have almost wrapped up a last 16 berth by beating Monaco last week, but instead slipped to a surprise 1-0 defeat against the Ligue 1 side.

Villa defender Tyrone Mings is confident his side can cope with the strain of such a critical match.

"It isn't pressure, it's something we deal with every time we step out on to the football pitch, that's no different. We enjoy it," Mings said.

"It's obviously a very big game next week, but they all are in their own way."

Mings left the pitch in tears after suffering a first-half knee injury during Sunday's 1-1 draw against West Ham, sparking fears the influential centre-back will miss the Celtic match.

Celtic are sure to finish in a playoff spot after beating Young Boys 1-0 in Glasgow last week.

But Brendan Rodgers' 18th-placed side are unlikely to take it easy against Villa as they look to finish as high as possible in the table and potentially secure a less formidable playoff opponent.

Celtic also have a point to prove after being thrashed 7-1 at Borussia Dortmund in the most daunting of their league phase matches.

A positive result against Villa would quiet those who suggested their progress to the playoffs was due in part to a favourable fixture list.

"I think we learned our lesson in Dortmund and bounced back really well. Sometimes you learn when you have a tough time," Celtic keeper Kasper Schmeichel said.

"Barring one game, we have been solid, we have been very good. We have had some very mature performances.

"That's the mark of the squad, we never get carried away, we stay humble and keep learning."