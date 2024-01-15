Viktor Olsen enjoys the Majlis experience to win 2024 Junior Dubai Desert Classic

Football royalty thrill fans at Sharjah Sports Club Stadium on the third day of ‘Sharjah’s Week of the Stars’
Viktor Kofod Olsen (EGC) shot rounds of 71 and 69 for a four-under-par total of 140 to win the second edition of the Junior Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club.
After a first round of 71 over the Faldo Course last night under the lights, Viktor was well placed in tied second, two shots behind leader Mo Craig (JGE).
Sunday’s round from tee one over the Majlis saw Viktor shoot an impressive score with no bogeys and three birdies for the best round of the day by two shots.
Eight birdies, one bogey, one triple and 26 pars, was the story for the 17-year-old with a more than solid performance over the two days.
A field of 52 golfers, both boys and girls, all aged 18 and under, competed in this official calendar event of the HERO Dubai Desert Classic which takes place from 18th – 21st January, 2024a nd is sanctioned and supported by the Emirates Golf Federation.
Winning the Girl’s Division was the in-form Jamie Camero (The Els Club) with rounds of 75 and 75. Jamie won the Division by two shots from first-round leader Anca Mathieu (EGC).
The leading overseas player was India’s Kartik Singh, representing DLF Golf & Country Club, with rounds of 73 and 71, He finished on level par, four shots behind the winner and also was top in the net Division by a clear 11 shots, receiving three handicap shots on the Faldo and four shots on the Majlis.
Kofod Olsen said on the sidelines of the Prize Presentation: “It was a great experience to play the 36 holes at Emirates Golf Club and I am very happy with my performance - just the triple yesterday was my only real error over the two days.
“It was a real pleasure to play the Majlis Course in such good condition on the eve of some of the best players in the world in town.”
The champion won a bundle of prizes including a Callaway Driver ‘Custom Fit’ Experience during the tournament week, an invite to the Shubhankar Sharma Junior Invitational in India in 2024 as well as an invite to the Faldo Series Grand Final 2024 at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club.
Other prizes were sponsored by Callaway and Odyssey.
Khaleej Times is a partner of the 2024 HERO Dubai Desert Classic.
Final Scores
(Round 1 Faldo Course – Round 2 Majlis Course)
Kofod Olsen (EGC) 71. 69. 140.
Singh (Ind) 73. 71. 144 (Best Net).
Craig (JGE) 70. 77. 147.
Samawi (TEC) 77. 73. 150.
Galeppini (DCGYC) 76. 74. 150.
Nesbitt (YLAD) 77. 73. 150.
R. Camero (TEC) 75. 75. 150 (Best Girl).
