Vikram Kaul, pioneering honorary secretary of the Dubai Cricket Council dies in Delhi

Published: Fri 2 Feb 2024

Vikram Kaul, one of the pioneers of cricket in the UAE, passed away in Delhi, India, on Friday.

Kaul was the captain of the Air India cricket team and later the honorary secretary and driving force of the Dubai Cricket Council (DCC).

He was reportedly in his mid-seventies at the time of his passing.

Cricket patron Shyam Bhatia led the tributes for the popular administrator saying the impact he had on the development of the game in Dubai was ‘undeniable.’

“Vikram was one of a kind,” said cricket connoisseur Bhatia who was closely associated with Kaul for many years. “Nothing was impossible for him when it came to promoting cricket and he would do everything with his unique efficiency for the game that was so close to his heart.

“He cared for the game. I am sure, like myself, there are many people who are grateful to him for doing so much for the sport when there was no cricket council and only a few dedicated grounds in Dubai,” Bhatia added.

“He wanted nothing but the best for cricket and cricketers. He played a big part in helping UAE qualify for the 1996 World Cup, where they made their debut along with Kenya and The Netherlands

"He has left a lasting legacy behind. May his soul rest in peace," said Bhatia.

Mohamed Lokhandwala, a former cricketer and committee member of the Dubai Cricket Council (DCC) when it was founded in 1989, recalls a man with an extraordinary passion for promoting cricket.

“Vikram played a pivotal role in the development of cricket in Dubai,” said Lokhandwala. “He was the captain of the Air India team and later worked closely to help form the Dubai Cricket Council, who he would work for as the honorary secretary.

“He took pride in everything he did for the game and he did things with a minimum fuss. Vikram has left an enduring legacy for everyone to follow.

“I will never forget the cricket kit he gave me to use when I first came to Dubai, even though he did not even know me,” Lokhandwala added.

“For sure Vikram will be missed.”