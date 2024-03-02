Veteran Military Law shows skills don’t vanish as he stamps his ticket to $12m Dubai World Cup

Miloitary Law storms to victory in the Group 2 Al Maktoum Classic on Super Saturday at Meydan racecourse.- Photo by DRC

Published: Sat 2 Mar 2024, 11:10 PM

If riding in the $12 million Dubai World Cup was on his bucket list, then 49-year-old jockey Oscar Chavez was granted his wish when he won the Group 2 Al Maktoum Classic (Sponsored by Emirates Airline) aboard an almost forgotten horse, Military Law.

They say good things come to those who wait and both Chavez and Military Law’s likable Emirati handler Musabeh Al Mheiri have been rewarded with an invitation to the UAE’s most iconic race which takes place on March 30.

The Al Maktoum Classic was the highlight of Emirates Super Saturday, the traditional dress rehearsal for the Dubai World Cup meeting, where the nine races mirror those that will be held in this month’s flat racing spectacle.

Trainer Musabeh al Mheiri, owner Nasir Asker and jockey Oscar Chavez celebrate in the Meydan winner's enclosure after Military Law's success. - Photo by DRC

Winless since landing Round 1 of the Al Maktoum Challenge in 2021 the evergreen son of superstar stallion Dubawi rolled back the years to beat off some classy rivals for a length victory over Walk Of Stars (Tadhg O’Shea).

Chavez, a journeyman from Panama, has ridden winners in many jurisdictions including Macau, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong. Currently based in Dubai, he famously won the 2023 Group 1 Dubai Kahayla Classic for Purebred Arabians aboard Hayyan.

In 2021 Military Law was cruelly denied his chance of a run in the Dubai World Cup when he broke loose at the stalls and was subsequently withdrawn.

Leading Spirit beats stablemate Freedom Fighter (hidden) to win the Mahab Al Shimaal. - Photo by DRC

I’m not sure if horses have good memories but surely Military Law gained revenge for that setback in emphatic fashion when he showed plenty of tenacity to Saturday.

American raider Clapton did not have the best of runs but finished the race reasonably well to take third and stay on course for a shot at the Dubai World Cup.

“I wasn’t expecting this at all,” said Chavez after his biggest Thoroughbred winner in Dubai.

“He jumped a little bit awkward but then he put himself in the race and once he got to the straight he really had momentum and at the 800 [metres] he gave me a big kick and I just let him roll.”

Jockey William Buick rode Cindarella's Dream to victory in the Jumeirah 1000 Guineas despite his saddle slipping and costing him his irons. - Photo by DRC

“Winning a race tonight is so fantastic; I’m happy to be on him today and to ride in the World Cup would be something extra,” the jockey added.

Al Mheiri, who performed a military-style salute to the large crown in attendance while accepting the winning trainer’s trophy was struggling to control his excitement.

“We have never doubted his ability,” said the Oasis Stable handler. “He still loves his racing and we are so happy for him to have received an invitation to the Dubai World Cup.

“This is what we all train for and for the staff at our stable who work tirelessly behind the scenes,” Al Mheiri added.

Laurel River was the most impressive winner at Super Satruday. - Photo by DRC

Former UAE champion trainer Bhupat Seemar reaped the rewards of the Dubai World Cup Bonus Scheme, when he saddled a sparkling two-timer with Laurel River and Leading Spirit, with both horses booking their tickets for respective races at the Dubai World Cup meeting.

Laurel River was by far the most impressive inner at the day-night meeting when he annihilated the field to win the Group 3 Burj Nahaar Sponsored by Emirates SkyCargp, a prep for the Group 2 $1 million Godolphin Mile

Making only his second start with Zabeel Stable’s handler Seemar, the former Bob Baffert trainee won by six and three-quarter lengths from Qareeb.

Bold Act was one of trainer Charlie Appleby's three winners at Meydan. - Photo by DRC

“He’s a high-class horse and, to be fair to him, he hadn’t run in 18 months when we ran him over six furlongs,” said winning rider Tadhg O’Shea, the 11-time UAE champion and jockey.

“We weren’t disappointed the last time, but they’re racehorses and not computers; sometimes they just need a run to get back on their A-Game.

“Hats off to Bhupat and the team and Juddmonte (owners) for keeping the faith with him.”

Brtish-raider Frost At Dawn wins the Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint. -Photo by DRC

Seemar would go on to saddle the first three home in the Group 3 Mahab Al Shimaal, with the winner Leading Spirit earning an invitation to the Group 1 $2 million Dubai Golden Shaheen.

Stablemates Freedom Fighter and Morning chased him home.

Also earning a ticket to the big night was British-trained filly Frost At Dawn who upstaged his male rivals in the Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint, the lead-up race to the $1 million Dubai Turf.

Meanwhile, Godolphin handler Charlier Appleby collected yet another Dubai Racing Carnival treble with Cinderella's Dream (Jumeirah 1000 Guineas), Bold Act (Dubai City of Gold) and Legend of Time (Jumeirah Classic).

