Veteran golfer Padraig Harrington inspires students from RAK's Zainab Girls School

Padraig Harrington hosting a school golf clinic on the sidelines of the 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championship on the DP World Tour. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 23 Jan 2024, 5:21 PM

Students from Zainab Girls School got a valuable insight into one of the greatest minds in golf with three-time Major champion Padraig Harrington delivering an exclusive clinic ahead of the third edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club.

Held in collaboration with the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), the all-girls school were treated to a behind-the-scenes visit at the third tournament on the DP World Tour’s International Swing, touring the Championship Village and taking part in a long-putt challenge before enjoying some one-on-one time with Harrington.

The Irishman, who believes he can win this week to become the oldest winner in DP World Tour history at the age of 52, guided the kids through his five key tips for playing the game, before spending time with everyone to assess their swing.

The clinic was the second of the week at the tournament, with the G4D Tour’s Iglin Grobellaar inspiring the next generation of golfers with a disability when hosting the Heroes of Hope on the eve of tournament week.

It was the latest outing to DP World Tour tournaments for the non-profit sports academy for people of determination in the UAE, who have teamed up with the Tour to offer young athletes a chance to shine both on and off the golf course.

