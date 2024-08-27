Veteran Georgia Hall returns for fifth Solheim Cup as Europe chases history

It will be a fifth consecutive Solheim Cup appearance for England’s Hall, - Photo Instagram

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 3:25 PM

Team Europe’s Captain Suzann Pettersen has announced her four captain’s picks to complete the line-up of 12 players who will bid to make history at next month’s 2024 Solheim Cup.

The biennial competition between Europe and U.S. which began in 1990 will be played from 14th to 15th September at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

After the conclusion of the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews saw the qualification window end, Pettersen had to make her final decisions on who would join the eight automatic qualifiers.

Europe is in search of history and hopes to keep the trophy for the fourth consecutive edition having won in 2019 and 2021, as well as tying in Spain in 2023 to retain the trophy last time out.

Solheim Cup winning Team Europe Captain Suzann Pettersen has announced her team. - Supplied photo

The U.S. has not won since 2017, although it still leads the series 10-8.

There will be a second rookie on the European Team with Switzerland’s Albane Valenzuela chosen to play in her first Solheim Cup alongside the other rookie in the team Esther Henseleit.

Valenzuela is joined by Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen, including England’s Georgia Hall and Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist as the four captain’s picks who will head to Robert Trent Jones Golf Club from September 13th – 15th.

It will be a fifth consecutive Solheim Cup appearance for England’s Hall, a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour (LET).

“I love being part of Team Europe, this will be my fifth Solheim Cup and it’s always great to be able to represent Europe,” said Hall.

“Winning the last three and being part of that, you always want to do it again. I’m happy that Suzann has picked me, and I hope I bring my experience to the U.S. in a few weeks.”

Nordqvist will be playing a vice-captain once again, after being in that role in 2023, and is about to become the most-capped Swede in the competition with nine appearances surpassing Annika Sörenstam, Helen Alfredsson and Sophie Gustafson.

“There is no bigger honour than to represent Europe in the Solheim Cup, so I am very excited to have been picked to play in my ninth Solheim Cup,” commented Nordqvist. “This is beyond my wildest childhood dreams.

“This tournament has meant so much to me and my family over the years and the feeling you get stepping up to the first tee box can’t be described in words,” she added.

“I have enjoyed the dual role as a playing vice-captain the last two years and learning how much work goes into this event behind the scenes and I’m looking forward to teeing it up.’

This will be a fourth Solheim Cup appearance for Pedersen – equalling Iben Tinning as the most-capped Dane – having made her debut in 2017, as well as being part of the team in 2021 and 2023.

The four picks will be joined by England’s Charley Hull and Germany’s Henseleit, who qualified through LET Solheim Cup points, as well as France’s Celine Boutier, Ireland’s Leona Maguire, Spain’s Carlota Ciganda and Swedish trio Maja Stark, Linn Grant and Madelene Sagström who secured their spots via the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

At A Glance