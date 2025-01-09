Varela wins Yamamah Cup for M7 Endurance

Luba Leoni Varela celebrates with the trophy. — Supplied photo

Luba Leoni Varela became the second international rider to bring M7 Endurance Stables glory at this year’s Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival on Thursday after the Uruguayan paced her ride to perfection and took a massive gamble aboard RO Generala to win the Yamamah Cup for Mares, the third competition on the Festival’s schedule.

Partnering the Mohammed Ahmad Al Subosi-trained 10-year-old, Varela completed the 120 km four-loop ride in four hours, 17 minutes and 10 seconds (4:17:10) to win ahead of top F3 Stables rider Rashed Mohammed Al Mehairi and Ransome Shasam, who were home a further seven seconds adrift in 4:17:17.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Hammadi was third for Al Reef Ajban Stables, fractions of a second adrift on the back of Stirlings Safari. The timing of the third placed pairing was rounded off to an identical 4:17:17.

The day began with Al Wathba pair of Abdulrahman Al Ghailani and LC Chismosa seizing control at the end of the first loop over 40 km. However, Al Hammadi took over during the course of the second loop spanning 35 km and held his position at the top of the leaderboard during the 25-km third loop, with Varela and RO Generala forced to ride hard early on, during the course of the second phase, in order to play catch.

The Uruguayan did her part well and moved up 13 spots from 31st to 18th and then pushed again during the third loop to reach fourth.

Taking aim at the title from fourth was definitely going to be easier but Varela had both Al Mehairi and Al Hammadi to deal with. However, she got RO Generala to empty her tank and the pair went from racing at 26.42kph to 31.87kph to win with seven seconds to spare. Al Mehairi had his own battles to fight and climbed from 23rd to 16th before making a bid for glory during the last phase from eighth. On the other hand, Al Hammadi, eighth after the first loop, held top spot before letting go during the fourth and final loop. The Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival, organised by Dubai Equestrian Club in association with the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, comprises four rides in all and started with the Ladies Ride, which was won by Milena Mendez (Poli) for M7 Endurance Stables on Monday. The second event, the Private Stables competition on Wednesday, was claimed by Maitha Mohamed Al Qubaisi (Picnic Park Parisian Dawn) for Zabeel Stables. The 120 km Yamamah Endurance Cup for Mares will be followed by the fourth and final competition on the programme, the showpiece Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup (120km) on Saturday, January 11.