Van Der Voort holds off Craig to win GEM International Amateur Golf Tour event

Published: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 4:05 PM

Bob Van Der Voort, representing The Netherlands, shot rounds of 64, 76 and 70, for a six-under-par 54-hole total of 210, to win the GEM International Amateur Golf Tour event at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club, UAE.

A flawless opening round of eight birdies, twelve pars and no bogeys saw Van Der Voort take a four-stroke advantage into the second round from fellow countryman Thom Hoetmer.

However, a second-round 76 took the leader back to the pack but a final-round 70 saw him take the title by just one shot from the consistent Oscar Craig (Jumeirah Golf Estates).

Craig won the FirstPoint USA Boy’s Strokeplay event at Abu Dhabi Golf Club's National Course last September.

In a strong Men’s Division six players broke par over the three rounds.

Meanwhile in the Ladies’ Division Alina Shchepteva (Russia) shot rounds of 75, 74 and 71 for a four-over-par total to beat UAE’s Intissar Rich by two shots.

Abedallah Shannah, the organizer of the GEM International Golf Tour commented: “We have had another strong entry to our tournament in Sharjah.

“It is an especially busy UAE golf calendar this season and we are pleased that our WAGR events, supported by The R&A, are attracting elite golfers from both the UAE as well as overseas.

“We appreciate the support and encouragement of the Emirates Golf Federation for including our events in the 2023 – 24 EGF Order of Merits,” Shannah added.

The next event on the GEM International Golf Tour open to both Men and Ladies is at The Track, Meydan, Dubai from 23rd – 25th February.

Results

Men’s Division

Van Der Voort (Ned) 64. 76. 70. 210.

Craig (JGE) 69. 73. 69. 211.

Hoetmer (Ned) 68. 74. 70. 212.

Hessing (Ned) 70. 70 72, 212.

Ladies Division

Shchepteva (Rus) 75. 74. 71. 220.

Rich (UAE) 77. 73. 72. 222.

Alan (UAE) 79. 76. 77. 232.

Hall (UK) 78. 79. 75, 232.

