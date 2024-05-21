2024 US Open: Manassero, Molinari brothers and Rock stamp their tickets to historic Pinehurst

Robert Rock qualifies for the third Major of the year, the US Open at England Qualifier. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 4:20 PM

Matteo Manassero will make his first Major Championship appearance since 2016 at next month’s U.S. Open after coming through Final Qualifying at Walton Heath.

With rounds of 71 and 65, the Italian was one of nine players to secure their spots in the field for the third men’s Major of the year which will be held at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina from June 13th – 16th.

Robert Rock, who stepped away from playing on the DP World Tour in 2022, rolled back the years to also qualify at Monday's 36-hole qualifier with rounds played over both the Old and New Courses.

English pair Richard Mansell and Brandon Robinson-Thompson along with Scotland’s Grant Forrest finished in a tie at the top of the leaderboard, after all three posted totals of ten under over their two rounds.

Matteo Manassero will make his first Major Championship appearance since 2016. - Instagram

Sam Bairstow of England will make his Major debut as a professional after finishing at nine under alongside countryman Rock.

Rock, a two-time DP World Tour winner, who hosts the Robert Rock Abu Dhabi Junior Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, carded a three-under 69 over the tougher Old Course in the morning, before firing a flawless 66 over the New Course to seal an unlikely return to the Major stage.

“I didn't have any thoughts of qualifying,” said a stunned Rock. “It was my last chance at playing this event and it was a good opportunity to see where my game was having been out of it for two years. It is a complete bonus.”

In the US Qualifier being played at the same time at Dallas Athletic Club in Texas, US, over the Gold and Blue Courses, Francesco Molinari (It) joins his brother by qualifying in tied fourth with rounds of 68 and 70.

The leading score was 7 under by 2023 Puerto Rico Open winner Nicolas Echavarria (Col) with LIV Golf’s Eugenio Lopez Chacarra (Spain) in tied second.

Spain’s Sergio Garcia missed out with rounds of 66 and 73 and lost in a 7 for 6 spots play-off and fell at the first hole with a bogey. His consolation is he is number one alternate and is hoping to continue his 24 consecutive appearance streak in the US Open.

The remaining 10 US Open Final Qualifiers will all be held in the US on June 3rd.

Qualifiers results

Walton Heath Golf Club, England (9 spots)

G. Forrest (Scot) 66. 68. 134. R. Mansell (Eng) 65. 69. 134. B. Robinson Thompson (Eng) 68. 66. 134. S. Bairstow (Eng) 68. 67. 135. R. Rock (Eng) 69. 66. 135. T. McKibben (NI) 69. 67. 136. E. Molinari (It) 67. 69. 136. M. Manassero (It) 71. 65. 136. J. Scrivener (Aus) 68. 68. 136. US Qualifier (11 spots) N. Echavarria (Col) 67. 68. 135. M. Meissner (US) 69. 67. 136. E. Lopez Chacarra (Spain) 66. 70. 136. T. Kanaya (Jap) 67. 71. 138. F. Molinari (It) 68. 70. 138. B. Wu (US) 69. 70. 139. M. McGowan (US) 68. 71. 139. P. Bell (US) 70. 69. 139. S. Kim (Korea) 70. 69. 139. S. Kang (Korea) 69. 70. 139. L. McAllister (US) 68. 71. 139.

Key tournaments hosted at Pinehurst

2014: U.S. Open & U.S. Women’s Open Championships

1999, 2005: U.S. Open Championship

1951: Ryder Cup Matches