Unstoppable Scheffler wins again on PGA Tour when he takes out the RBC Heritage in South Carolina

Scottie Scheffler kept up his winning streak at the Monday finish of the $20 million RBC Heritage, a Signature Event on the PGA Tour, for his fourth win in his last five outings.
The American returned to the golf course located in South Carolina in Sea Pines Plantation on Hilton Head Island, to finish the final three holes of the tournament with a five-shot lead.
He posted a final round of 68 finishing par – par - bogey for a three-shot win from fellow-American Sahith Theegala.
He is the first player since Germany’s Bernhard Langer in 1985 to win both The Masters and the following week’s tournament.
Scheffler has now won 10 tournaments – all since February 2022 and reinforces his dominant position as Number One in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).
He will now enter his 49th consecutive week at the top of the Ranking.
A look at the statistics shows he has had just one bogey all week – on his 72nd hole and a double on his third hole of the tournament on Thursday during his first round – all other scores were either birdies or eagles.
Scheffler said: “I did not have my usual prep work for this week – following The Masters. I’m just maturing as a person. On the course mentally the last month or so is as good mentally as I’ve been in a long time, and I think that’s why I’m seeing some of the results.”
He did not arrive at Harbour Town, Hilton Head until Wednesday, played nine holes in the Pro-Am, and said he would see the rest of the golf course during his first round on Thursday.
Scheffler’s wife, Meredith, is at home in Texas, expecting their first child and he had vowed to leave the tournament at any moment if she went into labour – which still has not happened yet.
Scheffler is not entered for this week’s tournament on the PGA Tour.
Results
(7,213 Yards, Par 71)
Scheffler (US) 69. 65. 63. 68. 265.
Theegala (US) 66. 67. 67. 68. 268.
Clark (US) 72, 66. 66. 65. 269.
Cantlay (US) 67. 66. 68. 68. 269.
