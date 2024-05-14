Unique 'Ultimate Golf Challenge’ a certified success in its first season

Jamie Camero tops the Ladies Division and hopes to do the same in her biology A-level exam on Monday
In less than a span of four months, the ‘Ultimate Golf Challenge,’ a uniquely formatted team and individual golf tournament, has gone from strength to strength and has proved to be an overwhelming success.
Introduced to the UAE calendar in 2024, the ten-team event has involved, so far, 14 players in each squad with ten players in the team and four additional players who compete in at least half of the event.
The first ‘Ultimate Golf’ event took place at Emirates Golf Club in January, where there were multiple formats with a cumulative scoring system, including matchplay with the Petrochem Condors Team taking the title.
Earlier this month the second edition of the ‘Ultimate Golf’ series took place at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club under the new brand nam - the Sobha Realty Ultimate Golf Challenge, with the Tristar Gladiators Team taking the title.
Brandon De Souza, Tournament Director of Ultimate Golf Challenge, commented “Our mandate for these events is to encourage networking, both personal and business, through the platform of golf.
“From the feedback we have received from the 280 players who competed in both events – this has been achieved – in fact exceeded,” he added. “With the scores mainly being confirmed and published through our App at the end of each shotgun – the numbers of players, supporters, team captains and mentors and sponsors attending our prize presentations has been more than impressive.”
De Souza, a former champion golfer from India and the brain and driving force of the Ultimate Golf Challenge, highlighted the role of partnering with brands to grow the event.
“Sobha Realty’s involvement in the tournament as the title partner gives it a new dimension, further bolstering its status as a prestigious event in the UAE,” he said.
“Sobha Realty’s unwavering dedication to excellence is in perfect harmony with our mission of providing players and supporters with an unrivalled golfing experience, which makes this partnership truly significant. We look forward to further ‘Ultimate Golf’ events moving forward.
A leading real estate developer in the UAE Sobha Realty partnered with the ‘Ultimate Golf Challenge 2’ to become the official title partner of the event. In accordance with the partnership, the tournament is now officially titled ‘Sobha Realty Ultimate Golf Challenge.’
Ravi Menon, Co-Chairman of Sobha Realty, commented: “We are thrilled to be the title partner of the event as it provides us with an opportunity to exhibit our premium offerings, including the Golf Ridges at Sobha One.
“It also serves as a forum to connect with golf enthusiasts and other leading figures in the golfing industry with its rich tradition and spirit of camaraderie that embodies the essence of sportsmanship and excellence.” Menon added.
“We admire its ability to bring people together and promote a healthy lifestyle, and we’re excited to contribute to its flourishing community.”
Dates and venues for future ‘Ultimate Golf’ events in the series will be published when confirmed.
