'Ultimate Golf Challenge': A tournament that ignites team spirit and elevates the ‘magic’ of golf in the UAE

Each event will offer plenty of daily prizes, says Brandon D'Souza. -Photo UGC Instagram

Brandon D'Souza, Tournament Director of the Ultimate Golf Challenge (UGC), is on a mission to take competitive golf to a new level by blending individual excellence with the magic of team dynamics.

Now in its second year, the UGC is a groundbreaking franchise-based competition featuring 10 teams, each with 14 players, including two women. Each team is owned by a strategic partner.

The UGC’s offers a unique format allows golfers to play not just for themselves but also for the pride of their team.

D'Souza, a former professional golfer who now heads a sports and events management agency, explained in an interview with Khaleej Times: “What makes this event special is the opportunity it gives players to meet and compete with people they might never have come across before. Many have played in smaller groups of 12, 16, or even 20, but this event has brought together a larger community, and that’s where the magic happens.

"Each event will offer plenty of daily prizes, culminating in the Grand Final, where one team will be crowned the Ultimate Golf Challenge champion."

The first event takes place on January 30, 2025, at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, followed by the second on February 7, 2025, at the Faldo Course at Emirates Golf Club. The Grand Final will be held on February 13, 2025, at the iconic Majlis course, the crown jewel of golf in the UAE.

Players are divided into skill categories - low, medium, and high handicap - guaranteeing a fair and balanced competition. Every team must include two players from the low and high handicap categories, four from the middle, and two women.

D'Souza emphasizes the importance of maintaining a fair playing field, stating: "The main thing we’re trying to crack this year is to avoid confusion and ensure players stick to their registered handicaps. Whether you're playing off a low or high stroke index or course rating, your EGF handicap is the one you’ll play off.”

The event uses a combination of Best Ball Stableford and Individual Stableford scoring over three days. Day 1 involves five pairs per team, with the total aggregate of their Stableford points contributing to the team's score. On Day 2, the best ball format takes the stage, while Day 3 is dedicated to singles play. Teams will have the flexibility to rest weaker players on the first two days to maximize their chances.