Uihlein clings on to narrow lead with 18 holes to play in Asian Tour's International Series England

American Peter Uihlein leads the $2 million International Series England. - Instagram

Published: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 11:22 PM

American Peter Uihlein shot a third-round 69 for a 12-under-par total of 201, to maintain a slender lead with just 18 holes left to play in the $2 million International Series England.

The tournament is being played at Foxhills Club and Resort in Surrey, as part of the Asian Tour.

Despite a double on Holoe 4, Uihlein followed up Friday’s course record 61 with a five birdie round to hold on to a one-shot lead over fellow American Harold Varner III who produced the best round of the day, a six under par 65.

Others of note include fellow LIV Golf League players Richard Bland (Eng) and Caleb Surratt (US) both of whom are on 10 under par and two shots back of the leader.

Jeev Milkha Singh shot a third round 71 in the International Series - England at Foxhills on the Asian Tour.. - Supplied photo

After ‘moving day’ there are 11 players all within five shots of each other with an exciting final day anticipated.

Dubai Golden Visa Awardee Jeev Milkha Singh followed up his opening rounds of 69 and 68 to card a level par 71 and tie for 16th.

The 52-year-old Indian’s rather steady round consisted of 14 pars; two birdies and two bogeys.

He hit six of 14 fairways in round three – as well as 12 greens in regulation and 29 putts.

“I must be more aggressive in tomorrow’s final round,” Jeev said. “My game is pretty solid – but my putting must improve. I am excited to be well placed heading into the final round against the young guns.”

Dubai-based Anirban Lahiri (Ind) shot a round of 68, with five birdies and a brilliant eagle three on the home hole – playing at a par five, 528 yards to be in tied 31st place

Leading Third Round Scores

(6,664 Yards, Par 71).