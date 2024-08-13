UAM win 16 gold medals at UAE Open Muay Thai Championship

Organised by the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, the event saw 551 athletes representing 47 clubs. — Supplied photo

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 3:21 PM

The UAE Youth Open Muay Thai Championship concluded with resounding success after three days of intense competition at the Space 42 Arena in Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi.

The final day of the championship was graced by the presence of Sorayot Chasombat, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the UAE, and Mustafa Jabbar Alak, President of the Iraqi Muay Thai Federation.

Also in attendance were Tariq Mohammed Al Muhairi and Ali Khouri, members of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation Board of Directors, along with Mousa Jaber, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab Muay Thai Federation.

Team UAM emerged as the top performer, securing an impressive 16 gold medals and five silver. Abu Dhabi Muay Thai followed closely with 14 gold, six silver, and eight bronze medals, amassing a total of 28 medals.