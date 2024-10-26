UAE’s Skaik makes his move in Al Ain with a 66 on ‘Moving Day’ in the UAE Cup

UAE's Ahmad Skaik shoots a second round 66 to contend the 54-hole UAE Cup as well as lead after round one of the 36-hole UAE National Championship at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club. - Supplied photo

The battle for the UAE Cup sponsored by HSCV heated up at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club with UAE’s Ahmad Skaik firing a second round 66 for a 36-hole total of one under par 139 to secure a share of third place in the Men’s Elite Division.

Joining Skaik in the chase is Jonathan Selvaraj (UAE), who shot a solid 68 to match Skaik’s round. Selvaraj, last season’s EGF Men’s Order of Merit champion and a past Al Ain Men’s Open winner is proving once again why he’s a formidable force on this course.

Meanwhile, at the top of the leaderboard, Australia’s Coby Carruthers, who led after the first round, now shares the lead with Switzerland’s Jean-Leon Aeschlimann, both players sitting at an impressive five-under-par 135.

With one round to play, the final stretch on Sunday promises fierce competition as the UAE’s top golfing talents aim to make their mark.

“I knew I had a good score in me today following my first round 73,” Skaik told Khaleej Times> “ I had a lot of confidence. I played well. Highlights of the day were tricky up and down in two on hole 16 and a drive and a five iron to 14 feet on the home hole – a par 5 – where I just missed my eagle.

“I am excited about Sunday’s final round. I am also in the mix for the UAE National Championship – which was also held concurrently with the UAE Cup – today was the first round,” Skaik added. “I am pretty tired now – no more balls to be hit. I will rest and get re-energised this afternoon for tomorrow. It was a lot warmer today – but less wind – but not an easy walk.”

A group photo of the Future Falcons competing in the Junior Par 3 competition - supplied photo

In the Women’s Division, Shixin Kang (China) shot rounds of 69 and 68 on three under par, one shot ahead of first-round leader Prim Prachnakorn (Thailand) on two.

The Elite Division is a qualifier for World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points – supported by The R&A. Players from 30 countries, including the hosts from the UAE are competing – with the Men’s Champion earning a spot on a Challenge Tour event and the Women’s Champion earning a spot on the Ladies European Tour (LET).

It has also been announced that the Men’s Elite champion will receive an exemption to the Asian Tour’s Final Stage Qualifying to be held 17th – 21st December 2024 at Lakeview Resort and Golf Club, in Hua Hin, Thailand.

This invite was confirmed by the EGF with the Commissioner of the Asian Tour, Cho Minn Thant at the recent Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC), held in Japan earlier this month at Taiheiyo Club Gotemba.

For LIVE Scoring GOLF GENIUS AF69SD.

Leading Second Scores

(Par 70).

Elite Men

Carruthers (Aus) 66. 69. 135.

J-L. Aeschlimann (Swi) 69. 66. 135.

T. Aslan (Turkey) 67. 71. 138.

Elite Ladies

Kang (China) 69. 68. 137

Prachnakorn (Thai) 68. 70. 138.

UAE National Championship (36-holes)

Skaik (UAE) 66.

Selvaraj (UAE) 69.

Ahmed (UAE) 70.

UAE Seniors (36-Holes)

A. Alhashmi 77. Abdulali (UAE) 84. Akram Skaik (UAE) 84. Future Falcons Par 3 UAE National Championship Boy’s Blue A. Abubaker (UAE). Almaazmi (UAE). Girl’s Blue Al Hosani (UAE). Azani (UAE). Boy’s Red Al Alwadhi (UAE). Almaazmi (UAE) Girl’s Red Almaazmi (UAE)

Alsaaed (UAE).