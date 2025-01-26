UAE's Rayan Ahmed clinches maiden EGF Men’s Open title in unforgettable style

Rayan Ahmed (EGF), 18 years-old, winner of the 36-hole Yas Links Abu Dhabi Men's Open, his first EGF Men's Open title of his career. - Supplied photo

It was a weekend to remember for 18-year-old Rayan Ahmed (EGF) as he stormed to victory at the Yas Links Abu Dhabi Men’s Open, finishing three shots ahead of a charging Oscar Craig (TFA, Jumeirah Golf Estates).

Representing the UAE, Ahmed fired an opening round 66 that he described as “the best nine holes of my career,” which was followed by a steady second-round 73 to secure his first EGF Men’s Open title.

Craig settled for the runner-up spot with rounds of 72 and 70, the two under par 70, being the best score of the day.

This is my first EGF Men’s Open title and my first Men’s Open I have played in for 2025,” Ahmed told Khaleej Times. “I have focused on playing in World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) events, supported by The R&A and it’s great to see the hard work pay off.”

“Everything just clicked. I felt in control of my game and stayed patient.”

Heading into the second day with a two-shot lead, Ahmed stayed composed under pressure.

His final tally of nine birdies and one eagle over the two rounds underscored a performance of sheer class.

Leading Yas Links Abu Dhabi’s local charge was Padraig Curry, whose opening-round 69 saw him tied for third overall but earned him the Best Gross Day One trophy.

In the Ladies’ Division, seasoned campaigner Sana Tufail (EGF) claimed a commanding victory with scores of 73 and 72 for a one-over-par total of 145. She finished eight shots clear of second-placed Hamda Al Suwaidi (EGF).

The 2025 Yas Links Abu Dhabi Opens were sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and served as a qualifying round for the 2024–25 EGF Men’s and Ladies’ Order of Merit.

Ahmed’s next challenge will be the Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai Amateur Open, from February 7–9, 2025, a 54-hole major event on the EGF calendar.

Results (Par 72)

Men’s Division

R. Ahmed (EGF) 66, 73 – 139

O. Craig (TFA, Jumeirah Golf Estates) 72, 70 – 142

S. Kelbrick (Jumeirah Golf Estates) 72, 73 – 145

Best Gross

Day 1: B. Alexander (Yas Links Abu Dhabi) – 68

Day 2: M. Pinto (Dubai Creek) – 71 Best Net Day 1: T. El Chaib (Abu Dhabi, 3) – 66 Day 2: G. Cheron (EGF, 6) – 70 Ladies’ Division Gross Overall S. Tufail (EGF) 73, 72 – 145 H. Al Suwaidi (EGF) 77, 76 – 153 Net L. Woods (Yas Links Abu Dhabi, 21) 70, 67 – 137

E. Camurlu (EGF, 14) 74, 75 – 149