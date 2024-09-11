E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE's players get a chance to play with global Padel stars

Local players can earn their spots in the big tournament with good performances in wildcards events at NAS Sports Complex in Dubai

by

A Staff Reporter
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
The Asian padel scene is led by the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with more than 950 courts offering players a chance to sharpen their skills. — Supplied photo
The Asian padel scene is led by the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with more than 950 courts offering players a chance to sharpen their skills. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 3:19 PM

Gallop Global, organisers of the inaugural Dubai Premier Padel P1, event have issued a rallying call in partnership with the UAE Padel Association (UAEPA) to the country’s best padel players after launching a pair of male and female Wildcards Tournaments where UAE players can earn the right to compete at this November’s main event at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

The two Wildcards Tournaments are open to elite players in the UAE and will take place from October 4-8 at NAS Sports Complex.


The winners in the each of the categories will secure direct spots in the official Dubai Premier Padel P1 qualifying event scheduled for the eve of the tournament (November 3-4).

“Bringing the Premier Padel P1, and the preceding Wildcards Tournaments, to Dubai is a significant milestone that aligns perfectly with the emirate's strategy to develop the sports sector," said Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAEPA.

"Not only does this initiative reinforce Dubai’s status as a key destination for global sporting events, but it will also bring a sense of pride and opportunity for sport enthusiasts. With the UAE home to one of Asia’s largest padel communities, the Wildcards Tournaments will be a game-changer for homegrown padel players, offering a chance to compete alongside the sport’s biggest stars. We are excited to be associated with this initiative.”

The Asian padel scene is led by the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which collectively house a total of over 320 clubs and more than 950 courts. Domestically, the UAEPA reported significant growth in the game last year, with 155 associated clubs and 620 courts - a 13 percent year-on-year increase on available facilities – catering to surging demand.

Dubai Sports Council see the Wildcards Tournaments as an exciting addition to the master Dubai Premier Padel P1 initiative. With the tremendous growth and development that the sport is undergoing in the country, the Wildcard Tournaments presents an opportunity to leverage the robust padel community and offer amateur players a unique and unmissable opportunity to compete alongside the world’s best professional players.

Registration for the Dubai Premier Padel P1 Wildcards Tournaments opened on September 10 and will run until September 23.

“We have witnessed a tremendous surge in the popularity of padel across the UAE in recent years, with exceptional male and female talents emerging across various age groups,” Ivan Modia, Tournament Director of Dubai Premier Padel P1 and CEO of Gallop Global. “The Wildcards Tournament is designed to celebrate this growing community by providing a platform for local talent to shine on their pathways to professionalism.”

Dubai Premier Padel P1, part of the newly unified 25-tournament season spanning 18 countries across five continents, will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council.

Running from November 3-10, the event will feature 256 players, including many of the world’s best, who are obligated to compete in P1 events. The likes of Arturo Coello, Juan Lebron, Ariana Sanchez Fallada, Beatriz Gonzalez, and Alejandro Galan have already confirmed they will compete for a share of an accumulated prize pool of €470,000 (Dh1.89 million).

A Staff Reporter

More news from Sports