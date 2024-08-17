UAE's Al Badwawi aims for memorable Paralympic debut

Australia finished fourth on the Paris medals table with 18 golds, including four in one day last week
As Ahmed Mohammed Saif Al Badwawi gets ready to compete in his first Paralympics, the Para cyclist hopes to popularise the sport in the UAE with a memorable performance at Paris.
Al Badwawi will become the second cyclist ever from UAE to participate at a Paralympic Games when he contests in the men’s individual Road Time Trial in Clichy-sous-Bois – a suburb in Paris, France.
At Tokyo 2020, the nation made a historic debut in Para cyclin when Ahmad Al Mansoori finished 14th in the men's C2 time trial.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Since then, the UAE Cycling Federation has made its intention clear in preparing youngsters to racing in different weather conditions and learning race strategies for upcoming Games.
Al Badwawi, a trainee of Dubai Club for People of Determination, said he was inspired by Al Mansoori’s grit and willpower at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics to take up the sport in 2020.
“Watching Al Mansoori competed at the Paralympics in Tokyo drove me to work hard along with my teammates and earn enough points to get the qualification slot for UAE.
“This is my first Paralympic Games and I’m very excited and proud to participate to gain valuable experience,” said the energetic Al Badwawi, who has been training in Italy and Spain for over a month now before arriving in France.
In the past few years, the young para cyclist has shown promising results, winning a gold and silver medal in the Arab Championship for two years in a row.
He also earned ranking points with his performance at various world and continental championships, strengthening his qualification.
The bronze medal at the Asian Road Para Cycling Championship in Kazakhstan, in June 2024 was a big boost to his confidence and Paris 2024 qualification.
“At Paris, my goal will be to put up a good show and get some valuable experience. I want to make Para cycling popular in the UAE.”
Al Badwawi will join the five shooters and six track and field Para athletes in the UAE team for Paris 2024 Games.
The Para cycling road events starts in Paris on 4 September.
ALSO READ:
Australia finished fourth on the Paris medals table with 18 golds, including four in one day last week
Yulo's Olympic feat reignited hope for the 115 million Filipinos, many of whose lives are blighted by poverty, natural disasters and corruption
Al Qemzi returns to action in Klaipėda in a buoyant mood after his win in Norway two weeks ago
It's going to be an extraordinary event that blends competitive cycling with Dubai's stunning urban landscape
It will be a great honour to represent the UAE in the Olympics, the 15-year-old shuttler said
The New Zealander became the first player to sweep a full set of medals following a silver and bronze at previous Games
His score did not impact the final placings as England’s Aaron Rai had already been declared a winner of the Wyndham Championship
Together the Olympics and golf will continue to strive for equality, inclusivity and sustainability as well as widen their fan bases