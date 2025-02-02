UAE's Al Ain face must-win clash as Asian Champions League resumes

Al Ain players celebrate a goal. — AFC

Al Ain resume the battle to retain their continental crown when the Asian Champions League Elite returns on Monday with the club from the UAE hosting Qatar's Al Rayyan in a must-win game for Leonardo Jardim's beleaguered side.

Al Ain lifted the Asian title in May with victory over Japan's Yokohama F Marinos under Hernan Crespo, but have since put on a faltering defence that has seen the Argentinian replaced by Jardim and the club on the verge of elimination.

With just two points from six matches in the league phase of the competition, Al Ain sit three points adrift of the qualifying spots for the knockout rounds with two matches to play in the recently reconfigured competition.

Under the Swiss league format, eight of the 12 teams in both west and east Asia advance to the last 16, with that phase to be played in March. Five knockout round berths have already been claimed in a competition dominated by Saudi Arabian clubs.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr as well as Al Hilal and Al Ahli have confirmed their progress to the next phase in west Asia, where they will be joined by Al Sadd from Qatar and Al Wasl of the UAE to leave the rest battling for the three slots left.

Iran's Persepolis, currently sixth in the standings, travel to Riyadh on Tuesday to play Al Hilal, who saw Brazil's Neymar leave last week, knowing a win will likely secure their progress while Esteghlal meet Iraqi's Al Shorta with similar ambitions.

Al Rayyan, meanwhile, will look to suppress Al Ain's efforts to revitalise their campaign to maintain their own push for a place in the last 16.

Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor sit in ninth spot, one point behind Esteghlal in the final qualifying position, and take on 10th placed Al Gharafa from Qatar with both clubs' hopes also on the line.