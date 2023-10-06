UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE wins another gold for jiu-jitsu at Asian Games

Jiu-jitsu athlete Asma Al Hosni clinched the top spot in the 52kg category

by

Nasreen Abdulla
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo used for illustrative purposes
Photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM

Last updated: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 1:05 PM

Emirati jiu-jitsu athlete Asma Al Hosni has secured another gold medal for the UAE at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in the 52kg category.

This comes as Emirati star Khaled Al Shehi struck gold in the 62kg category on Thursday.

This takes UAE’s tally of gold medals to three at the prestigious competition.

ALSO READ:

Nasreen Abdulla
Nasreen Abdulla

More news from Sports