UAE wins another gold for jiu-jitsu at Asian Games

Emirati jiu-jitsu athlete Asma Al Hosni has secured another gold medal for the UAE at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in the 52kg category.

This comes as Emirati star Khaled Al Shehi struck gold in the 62kg category on Thursday.

This takes UAE’s tally of gold medals to three at the prestigious competition.

