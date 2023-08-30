UAE to send 140-strong squad to19th Asian Games Hangzhou

This Yellow Dragon Sports Center Stadium, a venue of the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou. - AFP

Published: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 4:31 PM Last updated: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 7:55 PM

As many as 140 Athletes are set to represent the UAE at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou where they will compete in 20 individual and group sports.

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) said that the squad comprises 102 men and 38 women. They will compete in a wide range of events including Archery, Equestrian, Athletics, Swimming, Cycling, Judo, Taekwondo, Karate, Jujutsu, Fencing, Boxing, Wrestling, Basketball, Rugby, Sailing, Rowing, Chess, Golf, E-sports, and Triathlon.

The 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou will take place between the 20th of September and the 8th of October.

Overall 12,000 athletes from 45 Asian countries will be seen participating in 40 sports through 61 disciplines, and 481 competitions. They will be held in 54 sports facilities and will be attended by 50,000 volunteers and 12,000 media professionals.

The details were announced during a press conference held at the NOC’s headquarters in Dubai, in the presence of representatives of sports federations, Ahmed Al Tayeb, Director of the Technical and Sports Affairs Department at the NOC.

Al Tayeb stressed the importance of the UAE’s participation in major sporting events to achieve excellent results to further bolster the UAE's track record and to make it a leading centre of excellence related to the Olympic Movement at all levels.

This Yellow Dragon Sports Center Stadium (back) and Gymnasium, venues of the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province. - AFP

He said that the vision was in line with the wise leadership of the UAE to help achieve the objectives of the National Sports Strategy 2031 which will strengthen the UAE's participation in various international tournaments, including the Olympic Games, to establish a global identity for Emirati sports.

Al Tayeb noted that the NOC, headed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, is keen to promote and protect the foundations and values of the Olympic Movement in collaboration with national sports organizations and public entities.

Al Tayeb said: "We emphasize the importance of presenting an honourable image and achieving results that reflect the reputation and status of the United Arab Emirates, in line with the vision of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“This session presents a valuable opportunity for all athletes, as it takes place before the upcoming forums that require strong preparation. Additionally, there are several sports whose results contribute to the qualification process for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, such as judo, sailing, and triathlon.

“Sailing and rowing athletes will begin their participation on 20th September, three days before the official opening of the Games,” he said.

“Athletes competing in swimming, rugby, boxing, fencing and judo will be in action from the 24th of September.”

ALSO READ

The UAE, who made their debut at the 8th Asian Games held in Bangkok in 1978, has a good record at the event having won 40 medals (7 gold, 16 silver, and 17 bronze medals),.

During the most recent edition in Indonesia in 2018, the UAE bagged 13 medals, which is their best-ever performance.

The Asian Games are being held in China for the third time after Beijing 1990 and Guangzhou 2010.