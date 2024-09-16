E-Paper

UAE Team ADQ's Eleonora Gasparrini wins title in Stuttgart

Eleonora clinched the win at the Grand Prix Stuttgart & Region, with a decisive strong sprint

Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini celebrates her victory. — Supplied photo
Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 3:13 PM

After her bronze medal at the World Under 23 European Championships, UAE Team ADQ’s Eleonora Gasparrini celebrated her third personal victory of the season by winning the Women's Cycling Grand Prix Stuttgart & Region.

Eleonora clinched the win at the Grand Prix Stuttgart & Region, with a decisive strong sprint, finishing ahead of runner-up Lieke Nooijen of Team Visma-Lease a Bike and Mareille Meijering, of team Movistar, on Sunday.


Teammate Dominika Wlodarczyk finished sixth. The one-day Pro Series race covered a distance of 118.2km from Böblingen to Stuttgart.

“From the very beginning to the final moments of the race, my teammates were outstanding. We maintained control right from the start, closing in on the breakaways. Throughout the circuit, we stayed at the front. In the final stretch, we kept up a strong pace. With just three of us remaining, I gave my all in the sprint. I'm incredibly pleased with the result," Gasparrini said.

Teammate Erica Magnaldi also competed in the event and Safiya Alsayegh, the Emirati rider, added another important European experience to her racing track record following her Olympic participation in Paris. The UAE Development Team’s young riders Hannah Kunz and Beatrice Caudera also participated in the race

“I’m thrilled with today’s victory, which underscores Eleonora’s remarkable talent and the strategic cohesion of our entire team," Melissa Moncada, Head of UAE Team ADQ, said.

"This win reflects not only individual excellence, but also the UAE Team ADQ’s strategic planning and relentless teamwork that have been the cornerstones of our season. Our consistent effort and united approach have been instrumental in securing this achievement, proving that our strategic focus and team spirit are truly paying off."

UAE Team ADQ was also busy over the past week at the Grand Prix International d'Isbergues - Pas de Calais Féminin, a 131.6 kilometres race, with the start and finish located in Isbergues, France. Chiara Consonni finished seventh and Karolina Kumiega was awarded as the winner of the final KOM classification of the race.

A Staff Reporter

