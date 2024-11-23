UAE steals the spotlight at ‘Oscars’ of global golf with big wins at Portugal Award Night

Trump International Golf Club, Dubai won the Award for the Best Par 3 Golf Course in the World at the recent World Golf Awards hosted in Madeira, Portugal.- Supplied photo

UAE golf clubs, hotels, facilities and operators were big winners at the 11th annual World Golf Awards and convention, widely recognized as the ‘Oscars’ of the global golf industry.

Held recently in Madeira, Portugal, the event brought together global golf industry leaders, pioneers, and key figures.

The awards ceremony, hosted at the luxurious Savoy Palace, marked the grand finale of a two-day celebration showcasing Madeira's top golf courses.

With the UAE scoring multiple accolades and winning many top citations this year’s World Golf Awards highlighted the country's rising prominence on the international golf stage.

Chris Frost, Managing Director, World Golf Awards, said: “Madeira has proved to be a magnificent host for this world-class gathering of the global golf tourism industry.

"We have had the privilege of recognizing the leading golf courses, hotels, resorts, designers and tour operators from across the world and my congratulations to each of them.”

The standout moments for the UAE at the World Golf Awards were Trump International Golf Club, Dubai winning Best Par 3 Golf Course in the World, and Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Abu Dhabi being named the World’s Best Nine Hole Course.

The winner of the high-distinguished World Golf Awards Lifetime Achievement Award was Spanish golf legend Miguel Angel Jimenez.

The awards follow a year-long search for the world’s favourite golf tourism and hospitality brands. Votes were cast by golf industry professionals, media the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named the winner.

For further information Visit: worldgolfawards.com

• World’s Best Nine-Hole Course: Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Abu Dhabi

• World’s Best Par 3 Course: Trump International Golf Club, Dubai

• Middle East’s Best Golf Course: Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club, Ajman

• Middle East’s Best Golf Hotel: Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek Resort

• Middle East’s Best Golf Tour Operator: Desert Gate

• Middle East’s Best Golf Destination: Dubai

• Middle East’s Best Nine-Hole Course: Al Dhannah Golf Club, Abu Dhabi

• Middle East’s Best Golf Real Estate Venue: Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman

• Middle East’s Best Golf Clubhouse: Yas Links, Abu Dhabi

• Middle East’s Best Eco-Friendly Facility: Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman