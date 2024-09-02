UAE sailor, Adil Khalid, wins gold at European Sailing Championship

Colapinto will become the first Argentine driver to compete in F1 in over two decades this weekend in Monza
Adil Khalid, an Olympic sailor from Al Hamriyah Club, won gold in the ILCA6 category at the European Open Championship, hosted in Germany from August 29 to September 1, 2024.
Humaid Al Shamsi, Chairman of Al Hamriyah Club, commended Adil Khalid on his ongoing success in overseas events. This victory comes just ten days after Khalid won two medals at the Swedish Championship, one gold and one bronze.
Khalid expressed his delight at winning the gold award, as well as his pride in raising the UAE flag in Europe. The club captain, along with those in administration and technology, received praise for their cooperation and support.
Captain Najib Basha, the modern sailing coach at Al Hamriyah Club, stated that Adil Khalid's gold medal demonstrates his hard work and dedication to training.
