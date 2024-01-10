UAE riders dominate at Al Shira’aa Horse Show 2024

Show Director Samantha Kettle and Sheikh Majid Al Qassimi, Representative of Al Kaheel and Cavalor, present the Al Shira’aa Trophy to the winner of the CSIYH1* 7 YO Class Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi riding the Al Shira’aa-owned Harvest. Photo by Helen Cruden

Published: Wed 10 Jan 2024, 11:48 PM

The Al Shira’aa Horse Show, with entries totalling 372 horses and 40 nations represented by 243 riders got off to a thrilling start on Wednesday.

The event, which is now in its 7th season, remains one of the most popular shows of the season, attracting riders from around the globe.

Greece’s Dimitri Natsis got off to a flying start, taking first and second place in the Cavalor CSI1* 6yo class with Nerosa, a bay KWPN mare owned by Nadia Abdul Aziz Taryam and his own chestnut gelding, Zo Neon Z, sired by Zambesi.

The 45-year-old rider, who is based in the UAE for the season, has already notched up several wins in the Young Horse classes. Third place went to the Al Shira’aa-owned stallion Cassis de la Vie Z ridden by UAE Olympic team member Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi.

All three riders rode fast clear rounds over the 1.15m course, with less than a second separating the top three places.

Photo Caption: Show Director Samantha Kettle and Sheikh Majid Al Qassimi, Representative of Al Kaheel and Cavalor, present the

The second class of the day saw the UAE take the top three spots on the podium. Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi headed the Cavalor CSI1* 7yo class on Al Shira’aa’s Harvest, a special mare with a promising future.

This is a new horse for Salim, who has only had the ride for four weeks. Second place went to Moufi Owaida Al Karbi on Hollywood du Cedre for Sharjah Equestrian & Racing Club. Rashed Mohamed Al Romaithi took third on Cortina for Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.

On to the CSI2* Bronze Tour sponsored by host venue Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, where 15-year-old Emirati rider Mabkhout Owaida Alkirbi took first place on Air Ukraine for Sharjah Equestrian & Racing Club.

This 20-year-old stallion, the oldest horse in the class, proved that age is nothing but a number, flying around the 1.15m course with zero penalties in a fast time of 26.36s.

The pair have had an impressive season to date, most recently taking first place in two classes at the CSI3* held in Al Ain last month. Syria’s Mohamed Fadi Al Zabibi took second place on Claudia and Lawrence Khalil’s

Chanel’s Boy, a 10-year-old gelding sired by Cormint. Third place went to the UAE’s Nawader Omar Saeed Alnabooda on his mare, 1st Princess.

All eyes were on the United Kingdom’s seasoned show jumper and UAE team Chef d’Equipe William Funnell riding Equine America Billy Picador, who was first into the arena in the CSI2* Majesticq Royal Care Silver Tour.

Despite a beautiful clear round, it was his Al Shira’aa teammates who dominated the all-UAE leader board. First place went to Humaid Abdulla Khalifa Al Muhairi on the aptly named Dubai, owned by Al Shira’aa Stables. He finished clear in an exceptionally fast time of 26.50s, beating Mohamed Hamad Ali Al Kirbi who jumped clear in 28.60s to take second place on Sharjah Equestrian & Racing Club’s Chantal.

Third place went to Hazza Hamad Aldhaheri on his own Gediwi d’Ardelay. Al Shira’aa riders Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi and Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi took fourth and sixth place respectively, with Salim riding a horse owned by Frank Moeller and Omar atop Al Shira’aa Stables’ Concordia.

The final class of the day, the CSI2* Gold Tour sponsored by the UAE Equestrian & Racing Federation, was a truly international affair. Uzbekistan’s Abdurakhmon Abdullaev took first place on Otto van de Achterhoek, a 10-year-old bay gelding.

Second place went to Sophie Hinners riding Special Life representing Germany and Abdel Saïd took third with Figueras de Laume for Belgium.

The UAE’s Mohamed Sultan Al Yahyai came in fourth on Cyr du Fraigneau, with fifth and sixth places going to Ireland’s Michael Pender on Hhs Los Angeles and Italy’s Simone Coata on Baron d’Aventure respectively.

The show continues for another four days, culminating with the Al Shira’aa Longines Grand Prix on Sunday evening.