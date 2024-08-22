UAE national team ready for World Jiu-Jitsu Cup

Members of the UAE team. — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 8:16 PM

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu national team is gearing up to make a strong impression at the World Jiu-Jitsu Cup, taking place on Saturday, August 24, in Zadar, Croatia.

Organised by the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, the championship will bring together more than 350 athletes from 24 countries, competing across various age groups and weight divisions. The UAE team, consisting of 21 athletes, departed for Croatia on Thursday.

The World Jiu-Jitsu Cup marks the team’s fourth international appearance this year. Previously, the team defended their title at the eighth edition of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship, showcased their skills at the Grand Prix Thailand Open, and delivered a strong performance at the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union Regional Championship West Asia in Jordan.

Mubarak Al Menhali, Director of the Technical Department at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “The National Team’s participation in the World Jiu-Jitsu Cup 2024 is part of our constant efforts to assert our dominance in continental and international competitions. It also helps us prepare for upcoming events and strengthens our leadership in this sport.”

He added: “This championship tests our team’s readiness and provides valuable experience for our athletes by competing against some of the world’s best teams. This aligns with the Federation’s strategy to focus on youth development, supporting and enhancing their skills. We are confident that team members are fully committed and prepared to face tough competitions and honour UAE’s name on world stage.”

Pedro Damasceno, coach of the U18 team, said: “The World Jiu-Jitsu Cup 2024 is crucial, as it will provide insight into our current standing and help us prepare for the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Greece, which will be the toughest championship for the team this year. Our athletes are ready, and the national team is well-prepared. With strong support from the federation and clubs, we are confident everything will go smoothly and hope to achieve a great result.

“We have four coaches accompanying the team, including myself as the head coach for U18. We appreciate the support from the federation members and organisers, who have been instrumental in our preparations. We hope to see strong performances from our fighters and are eager to put everything we've worked on over the past two months to the test.”