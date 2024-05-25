UAE leaders congratulate Al Ain on 'historic achievement' of AFC win

Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 10:40 PM Last updated: Sat 25 May 2024, 11:10 PM

UAE leaders took to X to congratulate Al Ain's historic win against Japan’s Yokohama F Marinos.

President Sheikh Mohamed expressed his pride in a single-Arabic-word statement, a cheer for the champions. He applauded the efforts of the players and coaches for the "historic achievement that would inspire further sporting success."

The President also commended the opponents for their sportsmanship that "embodied the true nature of the competition."

Terming them the "representative of UAE football," Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai congratulated the team and the UAE fans who stood behind them.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, praised the fighting spirit of the team, and hailed the return of "beautiful memories of Emirati football."