UAE Ladies ICC InterClub Challenge heads to a dramatic finale

Teams at the recent Ladies ICC League Match at The Els Club: left to right: Montgomerie Golf Club, The Els Club and Dubai Creek. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 27 Feb 2024, 4:09 PM

Dubai Creek maintained their winning ways when they won the last match of League 3 in the 2023 – 24 UAE Ladies InterClub Challenge (ICC) that has now completed its round-robin format.

The competition featured three Mini-Leagues each consisting of three Club Teams that were played over the season.

Each team consisted of 10 players with the best eight individual Stableford scores counting towards the team score with 95% of Course Handicap.

At the last match hosted at The Els Club in League 3 Dubai Creek won the day’s competition with 269 points. They were followed by the home club on 252 points and Montgomerie Golf Club with 219 points.

Leading the Leagues after the three match days to date in each League are: Division 1: Emirates Golf Club (770), Division 2: Jumeirah Golf Estates (763) and Division 3: Dubai Creek (823).

The next stage of the Ladies ICC will see all nine teams participate in the Ladies ICC Cup to be held on 17th April, 2024. The venueis yet to be confirmed.

The format for the Finals Day is the same as the League matches with one change - a 50% enhanced points bonus for the eight qualifying scores for each club team.

The teams carry forward their scores they have collated during the Mini-Leagues.

Pia Fleury, UAE Coordinator for the Ladies’ Inter-Club Challenge, said, “We have had an enjoyable and competitive season to date and congratulations to the leading teams.

“We thank all the participating clubs and the Team Captains for their support and look forward to the Finals Day Cup.

“Our aim going forward is to attract more club teams next season,” Fleury added. “The Ladies ICC is open to all UAE golf clubs and is supported by the EGF.”

Results

(Stableford Points)

League 1

Emirates Golf Club 770.

Trump International Golf Club 735.

Arabian Ranches Golf Club 635.

League 2

Jumeirah Golf Estates 763.

Emirates Golf Federation 725.

Abu Dhabi Golf Club 702.

League 3

Dubai Creek 823.

The Els Club 729.

Montgomerie Golf Club 726.