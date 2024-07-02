UAE junior golf sensation Ananyaa Sood aims high at US Kids World Teen Championship

Dubai resident Ananyaa Sood in action on the golf course.- Supplied photo

Indian-born Dubai resident Ananyaa Sood will compete in the US Kids World Teen Championship to be held at Pinehurst CC, US in July.

Ananyaa recently won the 13-year-old Division of the US Kids European Championship in Scotland with rounds of 73, 73 and 71. A 54-hole total of 217, one over par to win by an impressive margin of six shots.

Ananyaa studies online at the United States Performance Academy (USPA) and is a member of The Els Club, Dubai. She is coached by Sujjan Singh at the Claude Harmon CH3 at the club.

She is currently in the US with the highlight of her summer schedule playing in the US Kids World Teen Championship, 25th - 27th July 2024 at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club, Pinehurst.

She will be playing in the Girls 13 year-old Division and is currently a +1.6 handicap holder.

“I am looking forward to a busy summer schedule playing in the US. I want to build on my US Kids win in Scotland,” she said.

The US Kids World Championships, now held in historic Pinehurst, North Carolina are considered premier junior events in world golf. Together, these events combine to

annually host more than 2,300 players from more than 50 countries, and serve as two of the largest golf championships in the world.

U.S. Kids Local Tours, founded in 2002, allows players at all levels to enjoy tournament participation while learning, competing, and spending time with new friends. There are now more than 115 U.S. Kids Local Tours operating around the world - including the UAE.

Other UAE junior golfers who have qualified through the UAE US Kids Chapter and are competing in the US this summer are:

US Kids World Championship:

Poyraz Kocagozoglu

Zayn Maktari

Aarya Ganguly

Ela Camurlu

US Kids World Teen Championship:

Alexander Rushika

Thomas Buchard