UAE: India-Pakistan women's match on Oct 6 to be Dubai International Stadium's 100th T20I

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 7:10 PM

On Oct 6 afternoon, India and Pakistan will meet in Dubai International Stadium for the ICC ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match. This will also mark the 100th T20I in the stadium, a venue also known as the Ring of Fire.

The India-Pakistan match to be played at the DIS tomorrow will begin at 2pm.

The first T20I to be hosted at the venue was a men’s match between Pakistan and Australia in May 2009. Since then, the venue has been host to games including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 final and the ACC Men’s Asia Cup final in 2022. The venue has hosted 92 men’s and seven women’s T20Is.

The match can be viewed in the stadium as well as around the globe, via a broadcast of the tournament.