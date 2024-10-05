UAE: India-Pakistan women's match on Oct 6 to be Dubai International Stadium's 100th T20I

The second season will see six teams vying for the honours in London after the inaugural season was won by Triveni Continental Kings in Dubai last year
On Oct 6 afternoon, India and Pakistan will meet in Dubai International Stadium for the ICC ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match. This will also mark the 100th T20I in the stadium, a venue also known as the Ring of Fire.
The India-Pakistan match to be played at the DIS tomorrow will begin at 2pm.
The first T20I to be hosted at the venue was a men’s match between Pakistan and Australia in May 2009. Since then, the venue has been host to games including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 final and the ACC Men’s Asia Cup final in 2022. The venue has hosted 92 men’s and seven women’s T20Is.
The match can be viewed in the stadium as well as around the globe, via a broadcast of the tournament.
Emirates Cricket Board Vice-Chairman Khalid Al Zarooni said: “The game is one of the most watched sporting encounters in the world and we are really excited to host the two teams tomorrow. The fact that the game is the 100th at the DIS adds icing to the cake.”
"I want to take this opportunity to wholeheartedly congratulate the Dubai international Stadium ground staff, venue team and staff members who have worked tirelessly over the years to turn the venue into one of the most popular cricket venues in the world."
“The facilities at the venue are truly world-class and the venue has gained the confidence of the International Cricket Council, Member Boards and players with the successful delivery of a number of top-rated events," he added.
