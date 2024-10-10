UAE drop points again in World Cup qualifier

North Korea’s Chung-Song Paek fights for the ball with UAE’s Bruno during their 2026 World Cup qualifier at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain. — AFP

A fighting North Korea held the UAE to a 1-1 draw in Group A of the third round of Asia's World Cup preliminaries at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain on Thursday.

Yahya Al Ghassani struck in the 66th minute to open the scoring with goalkeeper Khalid Eisa keeping out Han Kwang Song’s spot-kick, only for Jong Il Gwan to level the tie late in the game.

Korea found themselves under early pressure, with UAE crafting a chance when Harib Abdalla Almusharrkh initiated a move that found Bruno but custodian Kang Ju Hyok was quick off his line to collect the ball.

The Emiratis had another chance in the 19th minute when a surging Abdulla Hamad Almenhali sent a cross that a diving Bruno just failed to connect to.

Bruno continued to roam freely inside Korea’s area, first setting up Harib Abdalla Suhail, who skied his effort, and then seeing Khalifa Al Hammadi head just over the bar from his set-piece delivery.

Korea almost caught UAE napping in the 38th minute when Han Kwang Song intercepted a stray pass to break into the box, but the Emirati defence quickly closed down the space.

The best chance of the game fell for the visitors in the 41st minute but Jong Kum Song pulled his headed attempt just wide off the right post off Kwang Song’s corner.

Eisa was kept on his toes in the second half as Korea turned the tempo up a notch with the shotstopper needing to tip over Ri Il Song’s effort from inside the box in the 49th minute before foiling Kim Yu Song’s free-kick three minutes later. Moments later, Korea’s claim for a penalty was overruled after a counter-attacking move from the middle saw substitute Kim Kuk Jin’s bursting run inside the box halted by Kouame Kouadio.

Having allowed Korea to dictate terms, UAE turned on the power in the 66th minute as a delightful through ball from Abdulla Hamad sent Al Ghassani clear on the right with the substitute - on the pitch for just two minutes - slotting the ball past Ju Hyok.

Korea refused to give up and came close to equalising in the 71st minute but Kuk Jin pulled his effort wide from a tight angle before they were given a lifeline moments later when Khaled Ebraheim conceded a penalty for a foul on Il Song.

Eisa, however, stood tall to deny Kwang Song but the Emirati goalkeeper could not stop Jong Il Gwan’s header from crossing the goal line in the 86th minute as DPR Korea took a share of the points.

The UAE have four points, three adrift of Uzbekistan and Iran and play Uzbekistan next on Tuesday while Korea face Kyrgyz Republic.

Asia has eight direct slots for the next Fifa World Cup which will be a 48-team tournament.

Eighteen teams have been divided into three groups of six each in the third round of the Asian qualifiers. The UAE have been drawn in Group A with Qatar, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and North Korea. South Korea, Iraq, Jordan, Oman, Palestine and Kuwait will compete in Group B while Group C features Australia, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, China and Indonesia. The top two teams from each group will qualify directly for the World Cup. The third and fourth-placed teams in each group will then compete in the six-team fourth round of qualifiers. The six teams in the fourth round will be divided into two groups of three teams. The winners of each group will earn the last two direct slots for the World Cup, while the two runners-up teams will be locked in a playoff battle. The winner of the Asian playoff will then advance to an inter-confederation playoff tournament featuring five other teams for the final two slots in the World Cup. The UAE haven't qualified for the World Cup since their maiden appearance at the global showpiece in 1990.