UAE dominates jiu-jitsu competitions at Asian Games 2023

Nation's overall jiu-jitsu medal count now stands at an impressive 10 medals, including 4 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze

United Arab Emirates' Khalid Alblooshi (front) competes against compatriot Khaled Alshehi (back) at the Jiu-Jitsu men's 62kg final event during the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games. Photo: AFP

By WAM Published: Sun 8 Oct 2023, 8:04 AM Last updated: Sun 8 Oct 2023, 8:12 AM

The UAE jiu-jitsu national team continued to shine at the Asian Games. On Saturday, the final day of the jiu-jitsu competitions in Hangzhou, Faisal Al Ketbi and Shamma Al Kalbani claimed gold in their respective categories during the competitions held at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium JJI, while Saeed Al Kubaisi bagged silver. The UAE has topped the overall jiu-jitsu rankings at the Asian Games.

With today's outstanding victories, the nation's overall jiu-jitsu medal count at the Asian Games now stands at an impressive 10 medals, including four gold, three silver, and three bronze. In 2018, the UAE won a total of 9 medals, including 2 gold, 5 silver, and 2 bronze.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC), congratulated the Jiu-Jitsu National Team for their historic achievement. He also commended the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation's efforts in promoting the sport and creating heroes and heroines who represent the nation in the best way in all sporting events.

Kazakhstan's Nurzhan Batyrbekov (R) competes against United Arab Emirates' Mohamed Alsuwaidi (L) at the jiu jitsu men's 69kg event.

Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union, and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, also congratulated the UAE delegation on their great achievement, as he extended the highest expressions of thanks and gratitude for the UAE leadership for their constant support for the sport of jiu-jitsu in the country.

"I want to appreciate the champions and their families because they made many sacrifices to reach this achievement, and we must know that 4 gold medals out of 10 colored medals did not come from nowhere but are the result of great support from the wise leadership and limitless sacrifices from coaches and players over many years, in camps, tournaments, and training."

Al Hashemi, also extended his gratitude to the National Olympic Committee. "Jiu-litsu provides a successful model and a distinctive experience for UAE sports, as it trusted the sons and daughters of the country, gave them opportunities and support, and is now reaping the fruits." Al Hashemi added.

On the other hand, Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman of the UAEJJF and head of the UAE delegation to the Asian Games, lauded the team, describing them as a 5-star team. He emphasised that the technical staff and players had a clear vision and a deep understanding of the magnitude of their responsibilities. Al Dhaheri also highlighted the remarkable strength and techniques displayed by Emirati players, notably Asma Al Hosani, Shama Al Kalbani, Balqis Al Hashemi, and Shamsa Al Ameri, especially in the face of fierce competition where results remained uncertain until the final moments.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations, underlined the strong support from the Asian Federation and the Olympic Council of Asia. He noted the participation of officials from 28 countries and 10 medal-winning nations, underscoring the sport's global development and strength. Jiu-jitsu is thriving in countries such as South Korea, the Philippines, Kazakhstan, Thailand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Mongolia, Singapore, and Uzbekistan. He also expressed appreciation for China's exceptional organization and successful hosting.

In the Men's -85Kg Final, Faisal Al Ketbi demonstrated his prowess, defeating the Republic of Korea's Heeseoung Kim by an advantage. This remarkable victory marked Al Ketbi's second gold at the Asian Games, with his first gold achieved in Jakarta in 2018. In the same weight division, the UAE's Saeed Al Kubaisi secured a bronze medal by defeating Sagdeev Ruslan of Kyrgyzstan in his final match of the day, further bolstering the UAE's impressive performance.

Al Ketbi dedicated the medal to the wise leadership of the UAE. "The country that flew into space and reached the top in many fields deserves to be at the forefront in sports. I am confident that my teammates in the National Team, from the new generations, are capable of continuing their achievements in all categories, boys and girls."

In the Women's -63Kg Final, Shamma Al Kalbani showcased her exceptional skills by defeating Kira Sung of the Republic of Korea. She secured victory by points. "I was ready to compete for gold in that tournament as of last year, as it was scheduled to be held in 2022, but postponing it for a year gave me a greater opportunity to prepare perfectly, and the Federation, spared no effort in providing us with full support from camps, and internal and external tournaments that brought us to the top of the technical, physical, and mental levels before entering the tournament atmosphere," added Al Kalbani.

