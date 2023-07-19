UAE continue to dominate Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

Khaled Al Shehhi and Hazza Farhan clinched the gold medals clinched gold medals on Day Two

Khaled Al Shehhi (right) of the UAE secured gold in the 62 kg weight category. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 7:17 PM

The UAE national jiu-jitsu team continued their impressive performance on Day 2 of the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship, securing four more medals – two gold, one silver, and one bronze.

Khaled Al Shehhi and Hazza Farhan clinched the gold medals, while Shamsa Al Amri and Mohamed Alsuwaidi earned silver and bronze respectively.

Al Shehhi secured gold in the 62 kg weight category, reaffirming his global dominance in the division and achieving his fourth consecutive world championship title. Meanwhile, Hazza Farhan brought glory to the UAE by winning gold in the open-weight category.

Additionally, Shamsa Al Amri earned a silver in the 57 kg weight category, while Muhammad Al Suwaidi secured a bronze in the 69 kg weight category.

On Tuesday, the UAE won four medals, and with an additional four medals secured today, the total tally now stands at eight.

The UAE is currently leading the table and is well-positioned to clinch the championship title for the fourth straight year.

The championship, being held in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar, will continue until July 20.

Mubarak Al Menhali, Director of the Technical Department at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, praised the team’s performance.

“Today, our champions demonstrated brilliant performances against elite international athletes, and the matches showcased a high level of technical expertise. It showed our experienced fighters reaching the podium and making significant contributions to enhance the country’s overall medal tally,” Al Menhali said.

“The weight categories in which our male and female champions participated demanded a high level of competition, as anticipated by the coaching staff headed by Ramon Lemos.

"The athletes were trained accordingly, using new methods and techniques to improve their performance, and they strictly followed instructions, enabling them to overcome the most challenging moments in the fights.”

Meanwhile, Al Shehhi expressed his joy at winning the gold and proudly raising his country’s flag on the podium.

“The training and facilities provided by the UAEJJF paved the way for UAE athletes to excel and take a leading role in the sport, boosting the country’s reputation in major tournaments like this," he said.

"We are eager to learn from this achievement and are confident that it will further motivate us to intensify our preparations for upcoming competitions. We promise our fans that we will persistently strive for more titles and bring glory to the nation,” he added.

Hazza Farhan, the world open weight champion, too expressed his joy.

“Coach Ramon’s instructions were spot on, especially during the challenging final match. I dedicate this achievement to every single Emirati and to all those who believed in our capabilities and gave us the confidence to compete in major international tournaments. We are grateful that we lived up to our expectations.”

Shamsa Al Amiri, the silver medallist in the 57 kg category, expressed pride in her medal.

“Although I aimed for gold, I am glad about my performance today. This achievement is the result of months of effort, sacrifices, and diligent preparation. I dedicate it to the wise leadership, officials of the UAEJJF, fans, supporters of the national team, and the people of the UAE.”

Competitions will continue on Thursday with weight categories including 56 kg and 77 kg for men, and 48 kg and 63 kg for women.

Omar AlSuwaidi, Theyab Alnuaimi, Mahdi Alawlaqi, Faraj Alalwlaqi, Hamda Alshekeili, Sara Alhamadi, and Shamma Al Kalbani will participate in these competitions.

ALSO READ: