UAE Boys show plenty of ‘poise’ to strike team gold at GCC Golf Championships

The UAE Boys Team struck gold at the GCC Golf Championships at Doha Golf Club in Qatar while the UAE Men’s Team picked up the silver medal.
It was the 26th edition of the Men’s event and the 15th edition of the Boy’s event.
The Boy’s Team (18 and Under) comprised Rayan Ahmed, Mohamed Skaik and Rashid Al Jassmy. Together they dominated this Division with Rayan also winning the Individual gold medal and Mohamad the silver. Rashid finished in fourth place.
The format was the best two scores from the team of three over 54 holes.
In the 72 hole Men’s Division the UAE team of Sam Mullane, Thomas Nesbitt, Ahmad Skaik and Jonathan Selvaraj finished seven shots behind the winners Saudi Arabia, with the best three from four scores counting each day.
The UAE Team finished strongly in typically windy conditions shooting the best Team score of the day by seven shots, 230, – edging out Qatar by one shot and Bahrain by three shots on a thrilling last day.
“I am proud of the way our teams competed this weekend,” said UAE National Team Coach, Faycal Serghini. “The conditions were tough but our players showed a lot of consistency and poise. We will use this to continue to build.”
In addition to Coach Serghini, travelling with the UAE National Team were Emirates Golf Federation Vice-Chairman, General Abdullah Alhashmi, Secretary-General, Khalid Al Shamsi and Director-General, Akram Skaik.
Results
Men’s Division
Gold - Saudi Arabia
Silver - UAE
Bronze - Qatar
Bahrain
Oman
Boy’s Division
Gold - UAE
Silver - Oman
Bronze - Bahrain
Qatar
