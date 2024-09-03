Two-time champion Fleetwood thrilled to return to ‘iconic’ Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Dubai resident Tommy Fleetwood, currently 11th in the Official World Golf Ranking is confirmed for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links Abu Dhabi in November. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 5:07 PM

Dubai-based Tommy Fleetwood is set to compete in the $9 million Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links Abu Dhabi, which takes place from November 7th to 10th, 2024, on the DP World Tour.

Two-time champion Fleetwood will be joined by an elite field, including Major Champions and former World Number Ones Adam Scott and Justin Rose, who have also qualified for this prestigious penultimate event of the 2024 season.

The fourth Rolex Series event of the season, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship assumes a new position on the Tour’s Global Schedule as part of the season-ending ‘DP World Tour Play-Offs.’

Fleetwood, the World Number 11, is no stranger to success in the UAE having claimed three of his seven DP World Tour victories in the Emirates.

A two-time winner of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2017 and 2018, he also won the season-long Race to Dubai in 2017 and earlier this year took the title at the inaugural Dubai Invitational.

Last month Fleetwood claimed the Silver Medal for Great Britain at the Paris Olympics, sharing the podium with World Number One Scottie Scheffler and Major winner Hideki Matsuyama at Le Golf National, where he made his Ryder Cup debut in 2018.

“I’m very proud to be a two-time winner of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship,” said the Ryder Cup star. “It’s an iconic trophy and an iconic tournament in this part of the world.

“It’s really exciting that we now have these two events back-to-back at the end of the season, and it’ll be nice to finish the season so close to home now that I’m based in the UAE.”

Forming part of the new DP World Tour Play-Offs, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will welcome the top 70 available players from the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex at the conclusion of the Genesis Korea Championship.

The Top 50 players on the rankings at the end of the week will then advance to the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Scott, who moved up to second on the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex after his runner-up finish at the Genesis Scottish Open in July, is seeking a career-high finish on the season-long standings, with his best result being seventh in 2002.

The former World Number One and 2013 Masters Champion is in excellent form, also finishing runner-up at the PGA TOUR’s BMW Championship a fortnight ago and fourth at the TOUR Championship at East Lake. He is set to make his 11th appearance for the International side at the President’s Cup later this month.

The Australian has had a run of strong performances in the UAE in recent years, recording four consecutive top-ten finishes in his most recent starts in the country.

“The UAE is always a place I’ve enjoyed playing golf in and I’m excited to compete in this year’s Play-Offs,” said Scott. “I’ve had some good performances there over the last few seasons and I’d love to finish the season strong in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.”

Rose, who recorded his best finish in a Major Championship in six years with a runner-up result at The 152nd Open last month, will be making his first appearance at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship since 2021.