Trump International Golf Club lights up evening golf in Dubai

The fully floodlit back-nine holes of Trump International Golf Club, Dubai was recently inaugurated with an invitational nine-hole tournament.
UAE golf industry, media and other TIGC guests were invited to participate.
The nine-holes Pairs Shambles event was won by Serene Salloum and Laura Conneely with 40 Stableford points.
General Manager of Trump International Golf Club, Dubai, Phil Waine, said at the prize presentation: “We are excited to be here opening our floodlit back-nine holes of our Gil Hanse designed layout at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai.
“The DAMAC project began in late August and was completed ahead of schedule, turnkey managed by Musco Lighting, on November, 1st, 2023.
“The Club has been operation for six years and in 2018 our award winning Par 3 course was floodlit,” added Waine. “This has been a great commercial success over the past 5 years and it was a natural progression to illuminate the Championship course in 2023.
“There are 84 poles providing the lighting for the back-nine, which enables us to provide 15,000 additional 18-hole rounds and 27,000 additional nine-hole rounds annually,” said Waine.
There are 18 Trump Golf properties around the world and Trump International Golf Club, Dubai, is the first to have floodlit golf as part of its Championship course layout.
Thanks were given to the event sponsors ProSports International, A&E, Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and Adidas.
Results
(Stableford)
S. Salloum & L. Conneely 40.
D. Voller & R. Picozzi 39.
Other Events
Nearest the Pin, Hole 15, D. Voller.
Beat the Pro, Hole 15, J. Duggan.
Nearest the Pin, Hole 17, D. Voller.
Beat the Pro, Hole 17, C. Altman.
Men’s Longest Drive, Hole 18, T. Hunter (302 yards).
Ladies’ Longest Drive, Hole 18, D. Tong (212 yards).
