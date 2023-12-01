Top seed Frech leads galaxy of stars in 26th edition of Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge

Poland's Magdalena Frech is the top seed in the 26th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge. - Reuters File

Published: Fri 1 Dec 2023, 11:35 AM

Some of the best rising stars of the game and established players will come together to compete in the 26th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge (AHTC) which is scheduled to take place at the Habtoor Grand Resort in Dubai Marina.

With last year’s runner-up Magdalena Frech being awarded top billing, the annual competition promises to serve up high-quality tennis right from the qualifying rounds which will commence on Saturday, December 3.

The Frech-led line-up looks especially appealing with the top seven players all among the top 150 on the WTA Rankings.

top-seeded pairing of Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic won the doubles crown as the 25th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge. - Supplied photo

Also in the mix, and seeded No.9 is defending champion Elsa Jacquemot of France.

“It has always been our aim to bring in the best talent into Dubai so that we can achieve our goal of promoting women’s tennis in the UAE and the Gulf region. In keeping with this, we now have the two finalists of last year being among the first to confirm their participation,” Noura Badawi, Tournament Director, told the media earlier this week.

“It will be engrossing to see some new players coming through, or we may have the two finalists from last year heading for a second confrontation before the Dubai crowd yet again.

“Whatever the results, we will be assured of some top-quality women’s tennis during the course of the week,” Badawi added.

Britain's Heather Watson. - Reuters File

Two talented Slovakian players feature in the top-5 including second seed Viktoria Hruncakova, who has a WTA Ranking of 116 and Rebecca Sramkova is the fifth seed with her WTA Ranking of No. 132.

Previous champion, 21-year-old Daria Snigur from Ukraine, who has a WTA ranking of 124, is the third seed, while 130-ranked Maria Timofeeva is seeded fourth.

The player presence gets even better heading towards the lower end of the top 10 with Arina Rodionova of Australia as the sixth seed, while Czech Republic’s Tereza Martincova has been seeded No.7. The eighth seed is Sweden’s Mirjam Bjorklund.

Jacquemot will commence the defence of her crown as the ninth seed for British No 1 Heather Watson will sign in as the tenth seed.

Daria Snigur of Ukraine. - AFP File

Jacquemot stunned the more experienced Frech 7-5, 6-2 in last year’s final to win her first professional title at the popular W100+H event on the ITF World Tennis Tour.

The draw ceremony for the main round of the singles will be held on Sunday morning, December 4.

First held in 1998, the long list of past champions include former Grand Slam winners and top-class players including Sorana Cirstea (2020), Ana Bogdan (2019), Peng Shuai (2018), Belinda Bencic (2017), Kimiko Date-Krumm (2012), Sania Mirza (2010), Maria Kirilenko (2007), Kateryna Bondarenko (2006), Marion Bartoli (2005), Jelena Jankovic (2003) and inaugural winner Kyra Nagy (1998).