Top European stars join Dubai Basketball squad

France's Jerry Boutsiele (left) blocks Montenegro's Marko Simonovic during the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 qualifier. — AFP file

Dubai Basketball have bolstered their roster with a double signing of French superstar center Jerry Boutsiele and top European talent guard Kosta Kondić.

Boutsiele, 32, arrives in Dubai after spending two-and-a-half seasons in Turkey. He is set to make his debut this Sunday when the team take on Crvena Zvezda in Serbia in the Round 16 ABA League game.

In the Turkish Basketball League, he averaged 11.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, and counts Denain, Cholet, Limoges, Monaco and Bahçeşehir, as his former clubs.

Bosnia’s Kondić, 23, has put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half year contract but will have to wait to wear the Dubai jersey as part of an agreement that will see him continue to play for his current club, Mega MIS, as a loan player for the rest of the season.

This season, he has averaged 27 minutes per game, recording 15.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2 assists for Mega.

Both players bring a wealth of experience and talent to Dubai Basketball’s strong-assembled roster, and Head Coach Jurica Golemac is delighted with the latest two acquisitions.

"Jerry Boutsiele is a versatile player who will be very valuable to us — both on the offense and defense, and possesses great technical abilities that will strengthen our game on the court in the business end of the season as we push on for a play-off berth," he said.

"He possesses strong experience in Europe, having played in Turkey and France which will be crucial to us as we take on the region’s best clubs in the ABA League.” Golemac was also delighted to have Kondić in the team. “There is no doubt that Kosta Kondić is one of the rising young stars in basketball today and we’re thrilled that he has chosen Dubai Basketball as his next chapter in his career," he said. "Having played against him earlier this season, he has great vision and shooting abilities to cause opposition problems and we look forward to welcoming him at the end of the season as an official Dubai Basketball player.” The signings come at a time where Dubai Basketball sits fourth in the standings, with an 11-4 record after a 89-78 defeat to ABA League leaders, Budućnost VOLI, in Round 15. Dubai Basketball will again be on the road in Round 16 where they will travel to Serbia to take on second-placed Crvena Zvezda (13-2) on Sunday.

They will return to Coca-Cola Arena on January 19 for a game against Cedevita Olimpija.