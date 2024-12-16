Tomorrow's stars set to shine as US Kids UAE Championship tees off at Al Hamra Golf Club

A strong representation of players from Turkey are playing this week at the US Kids UAE Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. - Supplied Photo

The second annual US Kids UAE Championship, one of the most anticipated junior golf events in the region. is set to tee off on Tuesday at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah.

The three-day event, which will showcase 115 young golfers across 14 divisions,p is part of the prestigious US Kids International Partner Championship Schedule and stands apart from the season-long US Kids UAE Local Tour.

Unlike the Local Tour, this event provides players with the chance to compete in a multi-day championship and earn U.S. Kids Golf Priority Status.

This coveted status enables participants to qualify for other major US Kids Golf events, including Regional, International, and World Championships.

Players competed in the Parent - Child Par 3 tournament on the sidelines of the US Kids Junior Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, on Monday evening under the lights. - Supplied photo

Sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), the tournament includes Boys and Girls 13–18 divisions as 54-hole events that count towards the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR), in partnership with The R&A.

Players to Watch

Among the 115 players, favourites in the Boys’ 15–18 Division include Rayan Ahmed (UAE), Aayan Dadabhoy (Jumeirah Golf Estates), and Thomas and Alexandre Buchard (The Els Club). International competitors from Italy, Russia, Turkey, and England are also in the mix, adding a global flair to the field.

Paul Booth, General Manager of Al Hamra Golf Club, shared his excitement: "It is with great pride that we once again host the US Kids UAE Championship here at Al Hamra Golf Club. We look forward to witnessing some excellent golf from players across all divisions and warmly welcome those travelling from outside the UAE to Ras Al Khaimah.

“Special thanks to Annelie Robinson, Director of the UAE Local Tour, and her team for their tireless efforts in organizing this championship and the Local Tour. Tonight’s Par 3 Parents and Children Challenge and the Opening Ceremony were the perfect way to kick off the week.”

With young talent and international competitors in the spotlight, the US Kids UAE Championship promises an exciting three days of competition and camaraderie.

The first-round tee times will run from 7:00 AM to 1:40 PM.

Division Entries Breakdown

Here’s the breakdown of entries across the 14 age divisions:

Boys

Boys (15–18): 17 players

Boys (13–14): 21 players

Boys (12): 9 players

Boys (11): 11 players

Boys (10): 8 players

Boys (9): 9 players

Boys (8): 7 players