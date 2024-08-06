Tokyo Olympics: India's Neeraj, Pakistan's Arshad qualify for final with fantastic efforts

Al Marzouqi, a silver medallist at the Asian Games in China last year, made just one error as his finished his round in 79.56 seconds
Indian superstar Neeraj Chopra came up with a superb effort to qualify for the final in the men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.
The Tokyo Games gold medallist produced a season's best throw of 89.34m in his very first attempt in Group B to earn his place in the final.
The 26-year-old Chopra, who also won the World Championship title last year, is hoping to become only the fifth man in history to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in men's javelin throw.
Germany's Julian Weber, one of the top contenders for the gold medal, fired the best throw (87.76) from Group A in the qualification round.
Meanwhile, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, a gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games and a silver medallist at the World Championships, fired a warning shot at his rivals with an impressive throw of 86.59.
The Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch, another top contender, managed to achieve a throw of 85.63.
The lanky Dane became the first man to retain his Olympic men's singles title since Chinese great Lin Dan, who won in 2008 and 2012
Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, admitted that exhaustion had started to set in on the final day of a gruelling competition
Lyles has frequently complained of track and field's low profile in the United States, where the NBA, NFL and baseball dominate the sporting landscape
In a historic two gold medals in two consecutive days, Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines won the men's vault event in Paris on Sunday
These teenage gymnasts have been representing the UAE in international events — soon, they hope to raise the Philippine flag, too
The 22-year-old An is the dominant force in women's badminton and won eight titles on badminton's world tour last year
The championship will feature male and female fighters aged 8 to 23, competing in 12 weight categories