This Week In Golf: UAE Resident Nicolas Colsaerts aims to maintain momentum in France on the DP World Tour

UAE’s Garrick Porteous and Joshua Grenville-Wood to compete at the Challenge Tour Grand Final supported by The R&A in Spain
Le Golf National in Paris - host venue for this week's Open de France on the DP World Tour. - Supplied photo
The DP World Tour heads to Paris this week for the FedEx Cup Open de France, marking the 39th of 44 events on the schedule.
Set on the historic Albatros Course at Le Golf National, which first hosted the Open de France in 1991, the venue has seen many prestigious tournaments over the years, including the Eisenhower Trophy and the Espirito Santo in 1994 and 2022, as well as golf events during the Olympics earlier this year.
UAE resident Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel) will be competing, following his strong performance last week at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland, as he strives to regain his DP World Tour playing rights for 2025.
The Challenge Tour is in China for two weeks with enhanced purses of $500,000 each week, prior to the season ending Challenge Tour Grand Final supported by The R&A in Spain.
UAE resident Garrick Porteous and Joshua Grenville-Wood (UAE), 45th and 59th respectively in the Challenge Tour’s Road to Mallorca Rankings, will both be needing strong finishes as the sharp end of the season comes to a conclusion – with promotion, relegation, keeping and losing cards and so much more being at stake.
The Asian Tour is in Macau where Brian Harmon (US) and Min Woo Lee (Aus) are tournament invites. John Catlin (US), leader of the Asian Tour Order of Merit as well as the International Rankings is looking for a strong finish – with big International Series events on the Asian Tour over the following three weeks.
Schedule
PGA Tour
Thursday 10th – Sunday 13th October, 2024
Black Desert Championship
Venue: Black Desert Resort Golf Course, Ivins, Utah, US
Purse: $7.5 million
DP World Tour
Thursday 10th – Sunday 13th October, 2024
FedEx Open de France
Venue: Le Golf National, Paris, France
Purse: $3.25 million
Challenge Tour
Thursday 10th – Sunday 13th October, 2024
Hainan Open
Venue: Sanya Luhuitou GC, Hainan Island, China
Purse: $500,000
Asian Tour
Thursday 10th – Sunday 13th October, 2024
SJM Macao Open
Venue: Macau Golf & Country Club, China
Purse: $1 million
LPGA
Thursday 10th – Sunday 13th October, 2024
Buick LPGA Shanghai
Venue: Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, People's Republic of China
Purse: $2.1 million
Ladies European Tour
Thursday 10th – Sunday 13th October, 2024
Wistrom Ladies Open
Venue: Taiwan Sunrise Golf & Country Club, Chinese Taipei
Purse: $1 million
ALSO READ