This Week In Golf: UAE Resident Nicolas Colsaerts aims to maintain momentum in France on the DP World Tour

Le Golf National in Paris - host venue for this week's Open de France on the DP World Tour. - Supplied photo

The DP World Tour heads to Paris this week for the FedEx Cup Open de France, marking the 39th of 44 events on the schedule.

Set on the historic Albatros Course at Le Golf National, which first hosted the Open de France in 1991, the venue has seen many prestigious tournaments over the years, including the Eisenhower Trophy and the Espirito Santo in 1994 and 2022, as well as golf events during the Olympics earlier this year.

UAE resident Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel) will be competing, following his strong performance last week at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland, as he strives to regain his DP World Tour playing rights for 2025.

The Challenge Tour is in China for two weeks with enhanced purses of $500,000 each week, prior to the season ending Challenge Tour Grand Final supported by The R&A in Spain.

UAE resident Garrick Porteous and Joshua Grenville-Wood (UAE), 45th and 59th respectively in the Challenge Tour’s Road to Mallorca Rankings, will both be needing strong finishes as the sharp end of the season comes to a conclusion – with promotion, relegation, keeping and losing cards and so much more being at stake.

The Asian Tour is in Macau where Brian Harmon (US) and Min Woo Lee (Aus) are tournament invites. John Catlin (US), leader of the Asian Tour Order of Merit as well as the International Rankings is looking for a strong finish – with big International Series events on the Asian Tour over the following three weeks.

Schedule

PGA Tour

Thursday 10th – Sunday 13th October, 2024

Black Desert Championship

Venue: Black Desert Resort Golf Course, Ivins, Utah, US

Purse: $7.5 million

DP World Tour

Thursday 10th – Sunday 13th October, 2024

FedEx Open de France

Venue: Le Golf National, Paris, France

Purse: $3.25 million

Challenge Tour

Thursday 10th – Sunday 13th October, 2024

Hainan Open

Venue: Sanya Luhuitou GC, Hainan Island, China

Purse: $500,000

Asian Tour

Thursday 10th – Sunday 13th October, 2024

SJM Macao Open

Venue: Macau Golf & Country Club, China