This Week in Golf: St. Andrews hosts the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - a fan favourite with a fantastic field!

Rory McIlroy is one of several stars who will be seen in action at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship which will be played over the historic Old Course at St Andrews. - Photo Instagram

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 1:33 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 1:36 PM

The Presidents Cup has concluded, and while it nearly came down to the wire, the U.S. Team secured a decisive victory, marking their 10th consecutive win against the Rest of the World (ROW) Team.

Congratulations to all participants! However, this raises questions about the event's future in an increasingly crowded global golf calendar.

Meanwhile, the DP World Tour is set for one of its most exciting fields of the year at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship which will be played over the historic Old Course at St Andrews.

As the season approaches its end, this event holds special significance. We wish everyone involved great weather and a fantastic tournament!

LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka will play at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week on the DP World Tour. - Supplied photo

The field for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship features an impressive lineup of players, including Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, David Puig, Jon Rahm, UAE-based players Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolas Colsaerts, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Danny Willett, Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed, and many other familiar names. It truly feels reminiscent of the good old days—filled with more golf, smiling faces, and less politics. Long may this spirit continue!

The Challenge Tour is entering the critical final stages of the season. This week, the players are competing in the Czech Republic. It was exciting to see Joshua Grenville-Wood (UAE) finish tied for fifth in last week's shortened 36-hole Swiss Challenge in France—I'm still wrapping my head around that format! Additionally, amateur golfer Ahmad Skaik (UAE) is participating in this week's event.

After this week, only two Challenge Tour events remain, both in China, before the top 45 players on the Road to Mallorca compete in the season-ending Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, supported by The R&A, at Club de Golf Alcanada in Port d'Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain.

The top 20 finishers in that event will earn their DP World Tour cards for 2025, a life-changing opportunity for many!

Schedule

PGA TOUR

Thursday 3rd – Sunday 6th October, 2024

Sandersons Farms Championship

Venue: The Country Club of Jackson, Mississippi, US

Purse: $7.6 million

DP WORLD TOUR

Thursday 3rd – Sunday 6th October, 2024

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Venue: Old Course, St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, Scotland

Purse: $5 million

CHALLENGE TOUR

Wednesday 2nd – Saturday 5th October, 2024

D+D Real Czech Challenge

Venue: Royal Beroun GC, Czech Republic

Purse: €270,000

ASIAN TOUR