This Week in Golf: The Challenge Tour returns to the UAE and visits Al Ain for the first time

Armed with a roadmap that has been formulated on objectives the 17-year-old is taking it one step at a time in his goal to reach the top
After all the drama and excitement of The Masters, it is back to business as usual in the golfing world.
The Challenge Tour arrives in the UAE for two weeks with Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club hosting this week’s Abu Dhabi Challenge.
It is the seventh event on the season-long Road to Mallorca Order of Merit and boasts a prize fund of $300,000.
A strong local representation is in the field, with the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) fully utilizing their 30 invites for the week – both for UAE-based players as well as reciprocal invites with other Federations and tournaments around the world.
The following amateurs have confirmed entries - Ahmad Skaik, Khalifa Masaood, Mohammad Skaik, Rayan Ahmed, Rashed Al Emadi, Neyl Cherrat, Thomas Nesbitt, Jonathan Selvaraj and Rashed AlJassmy.
UAE resident Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium), will also play through his Category 10, finishing 155 – 183 on the 2023 final Race to Dubai Rankings.
The PGA Tour holds another of its Signature events, the RBC Heritage, with a $20 million purse at Hilton Head, the traditional tournament the week after The Masters.
Matt Fitzpatrick is the defending champion and included in the field are Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and so many of last week’s contenders.
A parallel event, the Corales Puntacana Championship boasting a purse of $4 million, also takes place this week in the Dominican Republic. Matt Wallace won last year.
The Asian Tour is in the region with the Saudi Open presented by PIF, to be held at Riyadh Golf Club.
Competing in this event are Dubai-based Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shiv Kapur as well as Rafa Cabrera Bello which has a Wednesday start and a Saturday finish.
On the LPGA Nelly Korda goes for five tournament wins in a row in the first of five Majors in ladies' golf at The Chevron Championship in Texas, USA.
Schedule
PGA Tour
RCB Heritage
Thursday 18th – Sunday 21st April, 2024
Venue: Hilton Head Island,
Purse: $20 million
Corales Puntacana Championship
Thursday 18th – Sunday 21st April, 2024
Venue: Puntacana Resort & Club, Punta Cana, Dom
Purse: $4 million
Challenge Tour
Abu Dhabi Challenge
Thursday 18th – Sunday 21st April, 2024
Venue: Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club
Purse: $300,000
Saudi Open presented by PIF
Wednesday 17th – Saturday 20th April, 2024
Venue: Riyadh Golf Club
Purse: $1 million
Ladies European Tour
Joburg Ladies Open
Thursday 18th – Sunday 21st April, 2024
Venue: Modderfontein Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
Purse: €300,000
LPGA
The Chevron Championship
Thursday 18th – Sunday 21st April, 2024
Venue: The Club at Carlton Woods, Texas, US
Purse: $5.2 million
Armed with a roadmap that has been formulated on objectives the 17-year-old is taking it one step at a time in his goal to reach the top
The four-time Grand Slam champion says the quadrennial showpiece is a 'celebration of sport'
Lucknow Super Giants carry enviable 3-0 record against Kolkata Knight Riders to iconic Eden Gardens
The national team will compete in the Women’s T20 Quadrangular and ICC Women’s T20 Qualifier in Abu Dhabi
The juices are flowing for players like 48-year-old Tiger Woods who has made the cut at Augusta for a record 24th consecutive time and has overtaken Fred Couples and Gary Player
The 33-year-old is virtually assured of his place in the quad for this summer's tournament in the U.S. and West Indies
Stage set for plenty of golfing drama up and down the leaderboard with Nicolai Hojgaard and Max Homa in hot pursuit of the leader
The Australian shared a 77-run partnership for the third wicket with captain Rishabh Pant to help the Capitals overhaul Super Giants total with 11 balls to spare