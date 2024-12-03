This Week in Golf: Strong field unite for final event of 2024 – the PIF Saudi International

Julien Guerrier (Fr), a recent Dubai Golden Visa Awardee is in the field for this week's Nedbank Golf Challenge held in Sun City, South Africa. - Supplied photo

The 2024 golfing calendar concludes with a marquee event: the $5 million PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers. Hosted at Riyadh Golf Club, this Asian Tour tournament runs from Wednesday, December 4th, to Saturday, December 7th, 2024.

The midweek start has once again challenged local media schedules, but the excitement around the event is palpable. A stellar lineup of players will compete in what is not only the season-ending Asian Tour event but also the decisive tournaments for the 2024 Asian Tour Order of Merit and the Asian Tour International Series Order of Merit.

The stakes are high, with significant opportunities for players vying for top positions on both leaderboards. This final event promises an exciting finish to the year and sets the stage for what’s to come in 2025.

On the DP World Tour, the $6 million Nedbank Golf Challenge will take place from Thursday, December 5th, to Sunday, December 8th, 2024, at the iconic Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa.

The field includes several notable players, such as Dubai Golden Visa awardee Julien Guerrier (France) and a host of Dubai-based golfers: Ewen Ferguson (Scotland), Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner Paul Waring (England), Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark), Thomas Detry (Belgium), and Adrian Otaegui, who now represents the UAE on the global stage. Also competing is Aaron Cockerill (Canada), who represents The Els Club in Dubai.

This star-studded lineup highlights the global appeal of the tournament and the prominence of the DP World Tour.

This marks the third tournament of the 2024 Race to Dubai season, following the first two DP World Tour events held in Australia.

Tournament invitations have been extended and accepted by notable players, including Will Zalatoris (USA), Corey Conners (Canada), and Max Homa (USA), all of whom are confirmed in the draw.

Schedule

Thursday 5th – Sunday 8th December, 2024

HERO World Challenge

Venue: Albany GC, Bahamas

Purse: $5 million

Thursday 5th – Sunday 8th December, 2024 Nedbank Golf Challenge Venue: Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa Purse: $6 million Wednesday 4th – Saturday 7th December, 2024 PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers Venue: Riyadh Golf Club, KSA

Purse: $5 million