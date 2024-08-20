This Week in Golf: Spotlight on FedEx Cup at Colorado and final Women’s Major at St Andrews

The second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs continues at Castle Pines Golf Club outside Denver, Colorado, for the BMW Championship. - Photo instagram

This week is all about the second of two events on the PGA Tour’s 2024 FedEx Cup Playoffs – the $20 million BMW Championship and the excitement surrounding the final Major of the women’s game at St Andrews.

This is the first event in the FedEx Cup playoffs, and players will be looking to make a strong start to secure their positions for the next stage. The top 70 players in the standings will compete, with only the top 50 progressing to next week’s Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.

Scottie Scheffler US) continues to be the dominant force this season – ahead of Xander Schauffele (US) followed by last week’s FedEx St Jude Classic winner Hideki Matsuyama (Jap) with Collin Morakawa (US) and Rory McIlroy (NI) making up the top five.

Dubai residents Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) and Thomas Detry (Bel) are in 31st and 40th places respectively – both on the outside looking in and will both be looking for good results to progress.

The women’s game sees the final Major of the season – with the AIG Women’s Open played over the Old Course at St Andrews, Scotland.

A highlight tournament on both the LPGA and LET season – especially at the ‘Home of Golf,’ sees a good performance potentially defining a player’s season – and deciding Solheim Cup teams – with that event taking place September 13th – 15th, 2024 – in Gainsville, Virginia, US.

This week is the final qualifying event for the Solheim Cup for both teams – with so much at stake.

The US Team consists of the top seven on the Solheim Cup Points list, the top two players on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings plus three Captain’s picks – by US Captain Stacy Lewis.

Team Europe is decided by the top two players in the European Solheim Cup points list, the next six players on the World Rankings and four Captain’s picks by Suzann Pettersen.

The Challenge Tour is beginning to shape its 2024 season.

This is their 20th of 29 events on the Road to Mallorca – this week is the Indoor Golf Group Challenge in Sweden. Joshua Grenville-Wood is in 56th place on the Rankings and needs a strong finish to make the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final supported by the R&A – from where the top 20 following that event gain their cards to the 2025 DP World Tour.

Schedule

PGA TOUR

Thursday 22nd – Sunday 25th August, 2024

BMW Championship

Venue: Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Co, US

Purse: $20 million

DP WORLD TOUR

Thursday 22nd – Sunday 25th August, 2024

Danish Golf Championship Venue: Lubker Golf Resort, Aarhus, Denmark Purse: $2.5 million CHALLENGE TOUR Thursday 22nd – Sunday 25th August, 2024 Indoor Golf Group Challenge Venue: Landeryds Golfklubb – Vesterby Links, Sweden Purse: €270,000 LET AND LPGA MAJOR Thursday 22nd – Sunday 25th August, 2024 AIG Women’s Open Venue: St Andrews, Old Course, Scotland

Purse: $9 million